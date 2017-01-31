Choose Category
All
Dinghy
Offshore
Keelboat
Multihull
America's Cup
Matchrace
Louis Vuitton
Boards
Volvo
Weekend
News
Results
Olympic
Paralympic
News
Tweet
Charlie McKee steps down from US Sailing Team
FULL STORY HERE
US Sailing has announced that two-time Olympic medalist Charlie McKee will step down as High Performance Director for the US Sailing Team.
Click here for the full article
G New
3 February 2017 12:10 GMT
Offshore
Tweet
Vendee Globe - Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finishes 7th
FULL STORY HERE
Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finished in seventh place this Thursday morning at 07 hrs, 47 mins, 49 seconds UTC after 87 days 19 hrs, 45 mins, 49 secs of sailing.
Click image for a larger image
Click here for the full article
G New
2 February 2017 7:51 GMT
Dinghy
Tweet
The early bird catcheth the Moth
FULL STORY HERE
Earlybird entries closed on Tuesday with 190 competitors from 25 countries registered for the International Moth Worlds.
Click image for a larger image
Click here for the full article
G New
1 February 2017 19:05 GMT
News
Tweet
Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign
FULL STORY HERE
Rio Olympians Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, are to end their Nacra 17 campaign after two successful years together.
Click image for a larger image
Click here for the full article
G New
1 February 2017 18:26 GMT
America's Cup
Tweet
Land Rover BAR will Launch AC50 Monday
FULL STORY HERE
Construction is advancing quickly at BAR's base in Bermuda.
Click image for a larger image
Click here for the full article
Jack Griffen - cupexperience.com
31 January 2017 17:49 GMT
News
Tweet
Volvo 2020 project well on way
FULL STORY HERE
On the second day of the Atlantic crossing, the crew of the VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation is sailing at an average speed of 18 knots.
Click image for a larger image
Click here for the full article
G New
1 February 2017 10:25 GMT
News
Tweet
World Sailing headquarters returns to London
FULL STORY HERE
World Sailing's headquarters will relocate from Southampton to central London, UK in late summer 2017.
Click image for a larger image
Click here for the full article
G New
31 January 2017 17:20 GMT
Latest
Vendee Globe - Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finishes 7th
-
Offshore
The early bird catcheth the Moth
-
Dinghy
Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign
-
News
Land Rover BAR will Launch AC50 Monday
-
America's Cup
Volvo 2020 project well on way
-
News
World Sailing headquarters returns to London
-
News
Tweets by @sailweb
News Ticker & RSS Feeds
Click for details of how to place a free News Ticker on your site.
UK Hosted
Copyright 1996 - 2016 www.sailweb.co.uk
Contact
Advertising