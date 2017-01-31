News
 

Charlie McKee steps down from US Sailing Team
US Sailing has announced that two-time Olympic medalist Charlie McKee will step down as High Performance Director for the US Sailing Team.
G New
3 February 2017 12:10 GMT
G New
3 February 2017 12:10 GMT
Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finishes 7th
Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finished in seventh place this Thursday morning at 07 hrs, 47 mins, 49 seconds UTC after 87 days 19 hrs, 45 mins, 49 secs of sailing.

G New
2 February 2017 7:51 GMT

Click here for the full article
G New
2 February 2017 7:51 GMT
Dinghy
 

The early bird catcheth the Moth
Earlybird entries closed on Tuesday with 190 competitors from 25 countries registered for the International Moth Worlds.

G New
1 February 2017 19:05 GMT

Click here for the full article
G New
1 February 2017 19:05 GMT
News
 

Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign
Rio Olympians Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, are to end their Nacra 17 campaign after two successful years together.

G New
1 February 2017 18:26 GMT

Click here for the full article
G New
1 February 2017 18:26 GMT
America's Cup
 

Land Rover BAR will Launch AC50 Monday
Construction is advancing quickly at BAR's base in Bermuda.

Click image for a larger image

Click here for the full article
Jack Griffen - cupexperience.com
31 January 2017 17:49 GMT
News
 

Volvo 2020 project well on way
On the second day of the Atlantic crossing, the crew of the VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation is sailing at an average speed of 18 knots.

G New
1 February 2017 10:25 GMT

Click here for the full article
G New
1 February 2017 10:25 GMT
News
 

World Sailing headquarters returns to London
World Sailing's headquarters will relocate from Southampton to central London, UK in late summer 2017.

G New
31 January 2017 17:20 GMT

Click here for the full article
G New
31 January 2017 17:20 GMT





















