Contender Travellers Trophy action at Highcliffe SC

The Contender class finally got their Travellers Series underway at Highcliffe SC over the weekend of 27/28 April.

Graeme Wilcox dominated the event, finishing with three race wins and two second places from six races. This gave hin a comfortable 11 point victory.

Second was Stuart Jones with a win in race 2, third Tom Hootonwho won the final race and fourth Gary Langdown who won the penultimate race.

The next Contender Travellers event is at Hayling Island SC over the weekend of the 11 & 12 May, where they will join with the Fireball, Osprey and 505 for an Open weekend.

