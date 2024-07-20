Musto Skiff Worlds – Sam Pascoe cruises to 2024 World Title

Sam Pascoe safely completed the final two races of the 2024 to claim the 2024 Musto Skiff World title.

This was a convincing win for Pascoe at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, taking six race wins in the 14 race series to elevate his silver of last year to gold.

Second, and also 1st youth was Robert Richardson, and completing the podium Danny Boatman.

In fourth place was 2022 champion Rick Peacock, fifth Dan Trotter and sixth 2011 champion Dan Henderson.

2024 Musto Skiff Worlds – Final after 14 races, 2 discards (75 entries)

