Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals – Russell Peters takes four point lead into final day

Russell Peters, Greg Wells and Zeb Elliot retain their lead after day 3 of the Elite One Design 2026 UK Nationals at Hayling Island SC.

The penultimate day of racing saw three races produce a close points situation for the final day, with five point covering the four leading crews.

Mike McIntyre took the first race win with Joe Llewellyn in second and Peters third. The second race went to Martin Jones ahead of Peters, with Llewellyn third.

The final race of the day was another win for Jones with Simon Childs second, Ossie Stewart third, and McIntyre fourth.

Russell Peters’ fifth in the final race gave him 15 pts after discard, with a four point overall lead over Martin Jones on 19 pts, with Joe Llewellyn and Mike McIntyre tied on 20 pts just a point further back.

Saturday is the final day with two races scheduled and still all to play-for.

Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals

After 7 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st 20 Russell Peters RTYC, HISC 1 -5 1 3 3 2 5 – – 15 pts

2nd 113 Martin Jones Itchenor SC 10 -16 2 1 4 1 1 – – 19 pts

3rd 7 Joe Llewellyn HISC -15 1 3 5 2 3 6 – – 20 pts

4th 46 Mike McIntyre HISC -5 3 4 4 1 4 4 – – 20 pts

5th 15 Simon Childs HISC -11 7 5 2 6 7 2 – – 29 pts

6th 67 Ossie Stewart HISC 4 12 6 11 -22 5 3 – – 41 pts

7th 92 James Yearsley HISC -16 4 9 12 9 11 8 – – 53 pts

8th 66 Andy Partington HISC 9 10 -12 10 8 6 11 – – 54 pts

9th 76 Adrian Williams HISC 3 8 11 8 13 -14 13 – – 56 pts

10th 84 David Hitchcock HISC 14 -20 13 7 7 9 7 – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .