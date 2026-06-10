Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals at Hayling Island

The Rooster Elite One Design UK National Championships kicked off in Hayling Bay with dark clouds looming over the Isle of Wight.

After two races, defending National Champions; Russell Peters, Greg Wells and Zeb Elliot (1, 5) have a 2 point lead ahead of Mike McIntyre, Andre and Rob (2, 9).

In third are David Nicholls, David Watson and Nik Williams (2, 7) tied on 11 pts with Adrian Williams, Tim Peters and Andrew Jameson (3, 8).

During the racing winds flicked 30 degrees depending on which side of the course the rain clouds rolled and for the first race the wind swung right with the squall so the start line was re-laid.

Race one was a tussle between Russell Peters and David Nicholls off the line and remained that way for the leaders, with Adrian Williams coming through to take third ahead of Ossie Stewart, Mr Baldrick and Jubby.

Race 2 saw different ‘faces’ at the front with Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson and Mike Saul leading from Joe Llwellyn, Matt Alvarado and Jerry Vigus second, just ahead of Eddie Warden-Owen crewed by Martin Hughes and Andy Gray.

While it looked like Tom Hewitson had the race in the bag, Joe Llwellyn’s aggressive move at the final leeward mark allowed him to sail over Hewitson and take the win by a boat length.

Mike McIntyre moved into third ahead of James Yearsley, John Costard and Anna Wells, and held it to the finish.

Thursday’s forecast is looking very lively & very rainy so racing has been brought forward one hour to see if we can beat the blast.

Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals after 2 races

1st 20 Russell Peters RTYC HISC – 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd 46 Mike McIntyre HISC – 5 3 – – 8 pts

3rd 69 David Nicholls HISC – 2 9 – – 11 pts

4th 76 Adrian Williams HISC – 3 8 – – 11 pts

5th 7 Joe Llewellyn HISC – 15 1 – – 16 pts

6th 67 Ossie Stewart HISC – 4 12 – – 16 pts

7th 33 Edward Warden Owen Trearddur Bay SC – – 12 6 – – 18 pts

8th 15 Simon Childs HISC – 11 7 – – 18 pts

9th 116 Tom Hewitson HISC – 17 2 – – 19 pts

10th 66 Andy Partington Hisc – 9 10 – – 19 pts

11th 92 James Yearsley HiSC – 16 4 – – 20 pts

12th 65 Toby Strauss HiSC – 7 15 – – 22 pts

13th 61 Matt Abbiss HISC – 6 19 – – 25 pts

14th 44 Elliot Caldwell HISC – 8 18 – – 26 pts

15th 113 Martin Jones Itchenor SC – 10 16 – – 26 pts

16th 83 Bill Blank RBYC – 13 14 – – 27 pts

17th 107 Neil Fulcher Stone SC – 20 11 – – 31 pts

18th 6 Adrian Ward HISC – 19 13 – – 32 pts

19th 84 David Hitchcock HISC – 14 20 – – 34 pts

20th 13 Graham Dale-Jones RBYC – – 18 17 – – 35 pts

21st 93 Simon Radford HISC – 21 21 – – 42 pts