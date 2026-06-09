OK Dinghy World Championship – Day 2 with one race completed

Only one race completed on day 2 of the 2026 OK Dinghy World Championship being held in Skovshoved, Denmark

Not ideal but it did clarify the early leaderboard positions, with the two 100 strong fleets finishing with wins for Niklas Edler of Sweden and Stefan Hoffmann of Germany.

Bad weather caused the second race to be cancelled.

Overall after discard, this put Wannes van Laer BEL (-11 1 2) into the lead with 3 pts, with second Niklas Edler SWE (-13 3 1) on 4 pts and third Johan Schubert DEN (2 -21 3 ) with 5 pts.

Outside the podium three, Stefan Hoffmann GER (-18 5 1 ) is fourth with 6 pts, Baabii’O Flower CAN ( 5 -26 2) is fifth tied on 7 pts with Pim van Vugt NED (4 -19 3) .

Then in seventh place we have Britain’s Charlie Cumbley (2 -6 6) tied on 8 pts with Jan Kurfield GER (6 2 -7) and Matthew Howard GBR (-8 4 4).



The weather certainly took a turn for the worse on Tuesday with dropping temperatures and a lot of rain around, though there was good breeze of 10-18 knots for the third race.

Shortly after the finish, the skies darkened and the decision was taken to send the fleet ashore as heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms moved onto the course area.

Two more races are scheduled for Wednesday, though only one is needed to conclude the opening series, before the fleet is split into gold and silver groups for the final two days. The 10-race series concluding on Friday.

OK Dinghy Worlds after 3 races with 1 discard:

Full official results available here . . .