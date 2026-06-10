America’s Cup – Luna Rossa mast test roll out in Cagliari

America’s Cup Challenger, Luna Rossa, was rolled out at their base in Cagliari, Italy, for the mast to be stepped for stress testing in their newly modified AC75 hull.

No bowsprit was fitted, the foils had protective covers, and the main track and rudder bearing housings were covered, although the event was monitored by the AC Recon Unit.

Throughout the Monday, the Luna Rossa structural engineers monitored the structural tests on screens.

This was successful or at least nothing was reported by the Recon Unit, apart from one item which did not cause any apparent action by the team engineers.

The team are scheduled for launch and sailing on Wednesday 10 June.