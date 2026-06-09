Light winds delay racing at the Moth Europeans in L’Escala

Tsunami warnings and strong winds in Japan for the Tasars, light winds in Spain for the International Moths. The result was the same . . . no racing today.

The first official race day of the 2026 International Moth European Championship in L’Escala was prevented from racing by light winds and difficult sea conditions.

In an attempt to take advantage of earlier and potentially more favourable conditions, the schedule was brought forward. However, wind remained very light throughout the day, between 3 and 5 knots from the northeast, making it impossible to conduct races.

Challenging sea conditions, with waves of up to one metre and opposing wind and swell directions, further complicated navigation and confirmed the Race Committee’s decision to return ashore.

With up to four short-format races scheduled per day, the Moth championship now looks ahead to the first scoring races once conditions allow.