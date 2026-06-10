Tasar 2026 World Championship – Back in action after storms

The Tasar 2026 World Championship being held in Okinawa, Japan, swung back into action after two days of tsunami warnings and strong winds.

Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA maintain their lead with an 8 1 8 2 score with 16 pts, but reduced to just one point ahead of Dalton and Lindsay Bergan USA with a 3 2 4 1.

Up into third are Kazuishi Ito and Yasuaki Muragishi JPN with 22 pts after a -25 3 2 7 score, while the Aussie pair, Noah Taylor and Andrew Reed climb to fourth with a 1 5 3 5 with 26 pts.

The other race winners were Gary and Robyn Ratcliffe AUS taking the third race of the day (race 6) and 16th overall.



Tasar 2026World Championship – Updated

Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (117 entries)

1st USA Jonathan / Libby Johnson Mckee 1 2 2 8 1 8 2 – – 16 pts

2nd USA Dalton / Lindsay Bergan 6 6 1 3 2 4 1 – – 17 pts

3rd JPN Kazuishi Ito / Yasuaki Muragishi 5 4 8 25 3 2 7 – – 29 pts

4th AUS Noah Taylor / Andrew Reed 4 13 18 1 5 3 5 – – 31 pts

5th USA Michael / Molly Karas 2 3 9 36 14 7 3 – – 38 pts

6th USA Jay / Lisa Renehan 3 10 13 5 15 6 8 – – 45 pts

7th AUS Heather Macfarlane / Chris Payne 12 7 4 14 4 17 18 – – 58 pts

8th AUS Jon / Leo Holroyd 7 5 17 11 23 19 6 – – 65 pts

9th JPN Saki Matsunae / Eri Hatayama 25 9 3 22 7 27 16 – – 82 pts

10th JPN Ari Kunimi / Jin Shiozaki 9 27 11 9 17 35 10 – – – 83

Full results available here . . .