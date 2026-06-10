MG becomes official automotive partner of the RYA & the British Sailing Team

MG is now the official automotive partner of the RYA & the British Sailing Team

MG Motor UK is charting an exciting new course in 2026 as the official automotive partner of the RYA (Royal Yachting Association) and the British Sailing Team.

Sailors and sailing enthusiasts will see the MG logo featured on British Sailing Team sails, on apparel worn by athletes and their support teams, and across the RYA website.

Sara Sutcliffe, RYA CEO commented “We are delighted to welcome MG as the RYA’s official automotive partner. Its commitment to sustainable innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for a cleaner, more environmentally responsible future for boating. We appreciate MG’s support over the coming years and look forward to the positive impact our collaboration will deliver.”

RYA members will enjoy access to the MG Affinity Scheme through this partnership, offering savings against the purchase of a new MG. There are full details in the Member Benefits section of the RYA website.

Established in England in 1924, MG became one of the world’s most recognized automotive brands, famous for making stylish and affordable British sports cars that brought driving excitement to millions.

In an historic milestone in its growth, MG has announced it will restart European manufacturing at a new facility in Galicia, Spain. Production is scheduled to begin in 2028, with an annual capacity of up to 120,000 vehicles.