New Swan 80 starts the journey

Nautor Swan unveiled the new Swan 80 marking another chapter in its Maxi philosophy — where performance, elegance and freedom converge just below the 24-metre threshold.

Launched in a traditional Finnish ceremony at the shipyard in Pietarsaari. The Swan 80 brings together the maxi yacht signature of naval architect Germán Frers, exterior stylist Lucio Micheletti, and interior designer Misa Poggi.



The result is a yacht that feels both powerful and refined — with the unmistakable Swan Maxi silhouette already seen on the Swan 88, 108 and Swan 128, now distilled into a more agile, accessible format.

Clean volumes, a low profile coachroof and a long, uninterrupted deck create a sense of motion even at rest.

Below deck, the philosophy is one of intelligent flexibility. The interior can shift between cruising comfort, guest-focused layouts and more open social configurations, reflecting the evolving way owners use their yachts today.

She will make her world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, and the sailing debut at the Rolex Swan Cup celebrating the 60th anniversary of the yard with the rest of the fleet.