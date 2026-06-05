Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Day 2

After three more races at the Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship on Lake Balaton Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer AUT have a four point lead.

Daniel Fritz and Jan Eli Gravad GER are second with 11 pts and third are Hubert Merkelbach and Markus Koy GER, tied on 19 pts with Ross MacDonald and George Iverson CAN.

Spitzauer and Nehammer won the first race of the day, Merkelbach and Koy the second, and Marin Misura and Tonko Barac CRO took the third lifting them into fifth overall.

Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Leaders after race 4 (28 entries)

1st AUT 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer – – 1 1 2 3 – – 7 pts

2nd GER 8513 Daniel Fritz / Jan Eli Gravad – – 2 2 3 4 – – 11 pts

3rd GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy – – 4 5 1 9 – – 19 pts

4th CAN 8606 Ross MacDonald / George Iverson – – 3 4 5 7 – – 19 pts

5th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 9 7 8 1 – – 25 pts

6th ITA 8594 Flavio Favini / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 6 12 6 2 – – 26 pts

7th AUT 8340 Stephan Schurich / Adi Lüzlbauer 13 3 18 5 – – 39 pts

8th AUT 8414 Max Stelzl / Patrick Lang – – 7 8 15 10 – – 40 pts

9th SWE 8586 Tom Lofstedt / Nicolas Seravalle – – 5 24 4 11 – – 44 pts

10th HUN 8579 Tibor Tenke / Miklós Bezeréti – – 8 16 13 8 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .