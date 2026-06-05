A-Cat 2026 European Championship – Final Results

The A-Cat multihull class European Championships were completed Friday at Club Náutico Mar Menor after ten races for both fleets.
A-Cat 2026 Open European Champion . . . Jakub Surwiec of Poland.
A-Cat 2026 Classic European Champion . . . Jacek Noetzel of Poland.
A-Cat Open Europeans – Leaders after 10 races (36 entries)
1st POL 41 Jakub SUROWIEC SeniorW – – 15 pts
2nd ITA 13 Lamberto CESARI SeniorM – – 18 pts
3rd SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD SeniorM – – 21 pts
4th ITA 71 Marco ANESSI SeniorM – – 22 pts
5th ESP 11 Manuel CALAVIA ARIAS ChampionM – – 42 pts
6th POL 111 Michał KORNESZCZUK ChampionM – – 51 pts
7th SUI 14 Riccardo GIULIANO SeniorM – – 55 pts
8th SUI 007 Robin MAEDER SeniorM – – 63 pts
9th FRA 2 Emmanuel DODE SeniorM – – 68 pts
10th ESP 93 Rafa GÓMEZ POLO ChampionM – – 76 pts
A-Cat Classic Europeans – Leaders after 10 races (43 entries)
1st POL 1 Jacek NOETZEL GGMM – – 12 pts
2nd AUS 308 Andrew LANDENBERGER GGMM – – 18 pts
3rd ITA 55 Marco RADMAN GGMM – – 24 pts
4th ESP 72 Gustavo DORESTE GGMM – – 26 pts
5th FRA 1 Emmanuel LE CHAPELIER SeniorM – – 29 pts
6th ESP 52 José A LÓPEZ BECERRA GGMM – – 34 pts
7th ITA 1007 Rosi ALESSANDRO GGMM – – 60 pts
8th ESP 5 Enrique CORNEJO GGMM – – 61 pts
9th NED 3 Sjoerd HOEKSTRA GGMM – – 64 pts
10th FRA 365 Florent DARGES SeniorM – – 80 pts