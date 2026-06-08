Multi-Open Meeting Weekend at HISC for 505, F15, Fireball & Merlin Rockets

Over 140 sailors took part in the Multi-Class Open Meeting Weekend at Hayling Island SC for the 505, Fireball, Merlin Rocket and Flying Fifteen over the weekend of the 6 – 7 June.

The International 505 class were competing for their Southern Championship and also taking the opportunity to sail on the waters where the 2026 World Championship will be contested in July (2nd – 11th).

Winners were Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell winning three of the four races. Second were Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, and third Rob Gullan and Paul Childs. Winner of the fourth races were Paul Brotherton and James Fawcett.

The Flying 15 class contested their Bulwark Trophy. This was won by Andrew Jameson and Greg Wells who finished one point ahead of Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson, with Alastair Stevenson and Simon Hunt completeing the podium places.

The Fireball class Open Meeting was a win for DJ Edwards and Vyv Townend finishing with three race wins and 3 pts ahead of Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes, with third Dave Wade and Ian Blake tied on 10 pts with David Hall and Paul Constable.

And finally, the Merlin Rocket class Silver Tiller event finished a closely contested series with George Yeoman and Mark Oakey taking the win with 6 pts, one point ahead of Jon Gorringe and Toby Lewis who tied on 7 pts with Tom Morris and Chris Kilsby.

Full results available here . . .