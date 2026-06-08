OK Dinghy World Championship – Day 1 with two races completed

Two races completed in Denmark on day 1 for the 203 entries, resulting in four competitors tied for the lead – due to the immediate application of the discard.
The four leaders, each with a race win are: Wannes van Laer BEL (-11 1), Gordon Sims NZL (-34 1), Mikael Bjorndal SWE (1 -19) and Jørgen Svendsen (DEN (1 -56).
The leaders are followed by a second pack, each counting a second place race score: Jan Kurfield GER (-6 2), Søren Christensen DEN (-35 2), Charlie Cumberley GBR (2 -6) and Johan Schubert DEN (2 -22)
The leading top 20 results shown below indicate the leaders in the order of their single best score.
To indicate a more realistic situation at this early stage, I have looked at the results based on both race scores to indicate the top ten at this early stage.
Thus we have overall leader Jan Kurfield GER tied on 8 pts with Charlie Cumberley GBR, third Carsten Bech DEN with 9 pts, fourth Wannes van Laer BEL tied on 12 pts with Matt Howard GBR, and sixth Niklas Edler SWE with 16 pts.
As more results are accumulated the discard of the worse score will indeed indicate the leading trend.
Two more races are scheduled for Tuesday with the 10 races series concluding on Friday.
OK Dinghy Worlds after 2 races (unofficial)
1st GER Jan KURFELD – – -6 2 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR Charlie CUMBLEY – – 2 -6 – – 8 pts
3rd DEN Carsten BECH – – -6 3 – – 9 pts
4th BEL Wannes van LAER – – -11 1 – – 12 pts
5th GBR Matthew HOWARD – – -8 4 – – 12 pts
6th SWE Niklas EDLER – – -13 3 – – 16 pts
7th SWE Mikael BJÖRNDAL – – 1 -19 – – 20 pts
8th GER Stefan HOFFMANN – – -18 5 – – 23 pts
9th DEN Johan SCHUBERT – – 2 -22 – – 24 pts
10th NED Pim van VUGT – – 4 -20 – – 24 pts
OK Dinghy Worlds after 2 races with discard
1st BEL Wannes van LAER – – -11 1 – – 12 1 pts
2nd NZL Gordon SIMS – – -34 1 – – 35 1 pts
3rd SWE Mikael BJÖRNDAL – – 1 -19 – – 20 1 pts
4th DEN Jørgen SVENDSEN – – 1 -56 – – 57 1 pts
5th GER Jan KURFELD – – -6 2 – – 8 2 pts
6th DEN Søren CHRISTENSEN – – -35 2 – – 37 2 pts
7th GBR Charlie CUMBLEY – – 2 -6 – – 8 2 pts
8th DEN Johan SCHUBERT – – 2 -22 – – 24 2 pts
9th DEN Carsten BECH – – -6 3 – – 9 3 pts
10th SWE Niklas EDLER – – -13 3 – – 16 3 pts
11th DEN Steen CHRISTENSEN – – 3 -45 – – 48 3 pts
12th DEN Jørgen HOLM – – 3 -67 – – 70 3 pts
13th GBR Matthew HOWARD – – -8 4 – – 12 4 pts
14th DEN Henrik KOFOED – – -29 4 – – 33 4 pts
15th NED Pim van VUGT – – 4 -20 – – 24 4 pts
16th DEN Jonas ULLMANN – – 4 -37 – – 41 4 pts
17th GER Stefan HOFFMANN – – -18 5 – – 23 5 pts
18th GBR Olivier VIDAL – – -33 5 – – 38 5 pts
19th CAN Baabii’O FLOWER – – 5 -27 – – 32 5 pts
20th SWE Tomas FRANZEN – – 5 -32 – – 37 5 pts