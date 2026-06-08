OK Dinghy World Championship – Day 1 with two races completed

Two races completed in Denmark on day 1 for the 203 entries, resulting in four competitors tied for the lead – due to the immediate application of the discard.

The four leaders, each with a race win are: Wannes van Laer BEL (-11 1), Gordon Sims NZL (-34 1), Mikael Bjorndal SWE (1 -19) and Jørgen Svendsen (DEN (1 -56).

The leaders are followed by a second pack, each counting a second place race score: Jan Kurfield GER (-6 2), Søren Christensen DEN (-35 2), Charlie Cumberley GBR (2 -6) and Johan Schubert DEN (2 -22)

The leading top 20 results shown below indicate the leaders in the order of their single best score.

To indicate a more realistic situation at this early stage, I have looked at the results based on both race scores to indicate the top ten at this early stage.

Thus we have overall leader Jan Kurfield GER tied on 8 pts with Charlie Cumberley GBR, third Carsten Bech DEN with 9 pts, fourth Wannes van Laer BEL tied on 12 pts with Matt Howard GBR, and sixth Niklas Edler SWE with 16 pts.

As more results are accumulated the discard of the worse score will indeed indicate the leading trend.

Two more races are scheduled for Tuesday with the 10 races series concluding on Friday.

OK Dinghy Worlds after 2 races (unofficial)

1st GER Jan KURFELD – – -6 2 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Charlie CUMBLEY – – 2 -6 – – 8 pts

3rd DEN Carsten BECH – – -6 3 – – 9 pts

4th BEL Wannes van LAER – – -11 1 – – 12 pts

5th GBR Matthew HOWARD – – -8 4 – – 12 pts

6th SWE Niklas EDLER – – -13 3 – – 16 pts

7th SWE Mikael BJÖRNDAL – – 1 -19 – – 20 pts

8th GER Stefan HOFFMANN – – -18 5 – – 23 pts

9th DEN Johan SCHUBERT – – 2 -22 – – 24 pts

10th NED Pim van VUGT – – 4 -20 – – 24 pts

OK Dinghy Worlds after 2 races with discard

1st BEL Wannes van LAER – – -11 1 – – 12 1 pts

2nd NZL Gordon SIMS – – -34 1 – – 35 1 pts

3rd SWE Mikael BJÖRNDAL – – 1 -19 – – 20 1 pts

4th DEN Jørgen SVENDSEN – – 1 -56 – – 57 1 pts

5th GER Jan KURFELD – – -6 2 – – 8 2 pts

6th DEN Søren CHRISTENSEN – – -35 2 – – 37 2 pts

7th GBR Charlie CUMBLEY – – 2 -6 – – 8 2 pts

8th DEN Johan SCHUBERT – – 2 -22 – – 24 2 pts

9th DEN Carsten BECH – – -6 3 – – 9 3 pts

10th SWE Niklas EDLER – – -13 3 – – 16 3 pts

11th DEN Steen CHRISTENSEN – – 3 -45 – – 48 3 pts

12th DEN Jørgen HOLM – – 3 -67 – – 70 3 pts

13th GBR Matthew HOWARD – – -8 4 – – 12 4 pts

14th DEN Henrik KOFOED – – -29 4 – – 33 4 pts

15th NED Pim van VUGT – – 4 -20 – – 24 4 pts

16th DEN Jonas ULLMANN – – 4 -37 – – 41 4 pts

17th GER Stefan HOFFMANN – – -18 5 – – 23 5 pts

18th GBR Olivier VIDAL – – -33 5 – – 38 5 pts

19th CAN Baabii’O FLOWER – – 5 -27 – – 32 5 pts

20th SWE Tomas FRANZEN – – 5 -32 – – 37 5 pts

Full official results available here . . .