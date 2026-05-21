2026 ILCA Senior Europeans – Thursday racing abandoned

All racing Thursday at the 2026 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Kastela was abandoned due to unstable weather conditions.

The championship will now be decided on Friday, the final day of competition in Kaštela.

The plan is to run three races, with the first warning signal scheduled for 12:00 hrs.

Final Series Leaders after Wednesday racing:

ILCA 7 Men Gold Fleet after 7 races

1st NZL George GAUTREY – – 23 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 23 pts

3rd GER Philipp BUHL – – 27 pts

4th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 32 pts

5th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 44 pts

6th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 47 pts

7th CRO Filip JURISIC – – 48 pts

8th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 52 pts

9th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 54 pts

10th NED Duko BOS – – 55 pts

Leading GBR:

16th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 62 pts

19th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 74 pts

ILCA 6 Women Gold Fleet after 8 races

1st HUN Maria ERDI – – 31 pts

2nd USA Charlotte ROSE Non EU – – 32 pts

3rd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 33 pts

4th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 35 pts

5th NED Roos WIND U23 – – 51 pts

6th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO U23 – – 65 pts

7th IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – 66 pts

8th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 80 pts

9th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 84 pts

10th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 85 pts

ILCA 6 Men Fleet after 7 races

1st ITA Claudio CROCCO – – 10 pts

2nd ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 12 pts

3rd ITA Giovanni BEDONI – – 16 pts

4th CRO Toma SMIRCIC – – 27 pts

5th ITA Pietro COLAZZO – – 38 pts

6th ITA Mattia DI LORENZO – – 42 pts

7th CRO Edi JURMAN – – 45 pts

8th CRO Mislav BARCOT – – 47 pts

9th CYP Anatoli ZOUBOVSKI – – 51 pts

10th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .