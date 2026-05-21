Tom Dolan wins first stage of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

Tom Dolan (Kingspan) crossed the finish line in Vigo in first place Thursday at 6:51:36 AM French time.

Irishman Tom Dolan on Kingspan wins the first stage of the 57th edition La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec with a race time of 3 days 20 hours 38 minutes and 12 seconds (pending jury decision).

After being one of the key players in the first leg between Perros-Guirec and Vigo, Tom Dolan has rediscovered the joy of victory. In the first light of day, a few cables’ lengths from the Spanish coast, the Irishman crossed the finish line off Cape Finisterre.

Loïs Berrehar (Banque Populaire) crossed the finish line in Vigo in second place, 37 minutes and 34 seconds Dolan.

Paul Morvan (Foricher – French Touch) crossed the finish line in Vigo in 3rd place Thursday.

After 4 days of rest in the city of Vigo, the skippers will set off from the Ria de Vigo for a 450 NM (833km) second leg to Pornichet.