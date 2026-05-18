La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Marin Carnot dismasted near Wolf Rock

There is no respite on the La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec with 35 solo sailors still racing — with Marin Carnot (Fondation Jérôme Lejeune) having dismasted near Wolf Rock.

“I had problems in the mast around one of the spreaders. I went up once and tried to secure everything, but it didn’t hold. As I reached Wolf Rock, I tacked and the mast came down.”

“I’m really devastated because it means a huge amount of time and resources will be needed to get me out of here,” Marin Carnot briefly explained over VHF radio.

He is expected to reach the Brest channel this evening so that the shore team can take charge of the boat, which is without engine power.

Since 3:00 pm Monday, Nicolas Lunven (PRB) has taken the lead in the standings.

In second place, Tom Dolan (Kingspan), winner of the 2024 edition, was being shadowed closely by Loïs Berrehar (Banque Populaire).

In 2024, the Dolan and Berrehar finished first and second respectively. There is no doubt that Berrehar is eager for revenge and will throw all his energy into this battle.

Few strategic options remain at this stage. The fleet is now spread over 10 nautical miles, with everyone holding firm at their own pace.

The sailors will have to continue sailing upwind as efficiently as possible in seas that will keep building while the wind steadily strengthens.