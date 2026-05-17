RORC North Sea Race – Jetpack secures overall victory

Diederik Forma’s Dutch JPK 1030 Jetpack, racing double-handed with Martijn Graafmans, secured overall victory in the 2026 North Sea Race.

Rob Craigie’s British Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, raced two handed with RORC Commodore Deb Fish, finished second by a margin of 22 minutes 37 seconds.

Michel Dorsman’s Dutch MAT 1070 Checkmate took third, a further 16 minutes 48 seconds behind. Fourth by just two minutes and five seconds was Jan Scholtes J/99 Warp 5.

Jetpack collected a haul of trophies winning the Goeree Challenge Cup for IRC Overall, the Carter-Ruck Trophy for IRC Three, the Golden Dragon Trophy for IRC Two-handed and the City of Hague Trophy for Best Yacht from Yacht Club Scheveningen.

IRC 1

Hugo Gommers’s Landmark 43 Olympix took the win on IRC corrected time for the Lutine Trophy.

IRC 2

Michel Dorsman’s MAT 1070 Checkmate secured the win by 1 hour 14 minutes 9 seconds after IRC time correction winning the Joannes Pompejus Memorial Cup.

IRC 3 & IRC Two Handed

Jetpack and Bellino occupied the top two places in the ten-strong IRC Three Class.

IRC 4

Thomas Moriarty’s vintage Swan 44 Astrid, skippered by his son Paddy Moriarty and crewed by a team in their early twenties, retained the Jan Moreton Salver.

The C70 Trophy (The Netherlands v Great Britain) was won by the Netherlands.

The 2026 RORC Season’s Points Championship continues with the Myth of Malham Race, starting from Cowes on 23 May.