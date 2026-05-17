La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Lois Berrehar takes opening leg Paprec Trophy

36 Figaro sailors are headed offshore for the opening leg of the 57th edition of the La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec.

The reaching start of the first leg of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec was given this Sunday, 17 May, on relatively calm seas and in around 10 knots of breeze.

After a spectacular coastal course of around fifteen miles between the Sept-Îles and Ploumanac’h, Loïs Berrehar aboard Banque Populaire emerged in the lead and is now heading towards Wolf Rock, the first mandatory way point of this opening stage.

Throughout the day, the Figaro Beneteau 3s will have to battle upwind towards the English coast of Cornwall.

The manageable conditions should allow the sailors to ease themselves into the race relatively calmly before facing the first major challenge of the course on Monday night into Tuesday, with the arrival of a fairly active low-pressure system.

First Ranking at the Paprec Mark (Paprec Trophy)

1st – Loïs Berrehar (Banque Populaire)

2nd – Arno Biston (Article.1)

3rd – Edouard Gobery (SOS Villages d’Enfants)

La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec is a solo, multi-leg offshore race, sailed on one-design FIGARO Beneteau 3 yachts, it features a demanding route of 1,500 to 2,500 nautical miles, alternating between coastal and offshore legs.