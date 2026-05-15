Summer Storm, Rán, Katara and Robe da Mat crowned 2026 ORC World Champions

The 2026 ORC World Championship officially concluded Thursday with the prize-giving ceremony held at the regatta village in Marina Piccola, Sorrent.

Challenging conditions on the final day as Summer Storm, Rán, Katara and Robe da Mat are crowned the new ORC World Champions

In Class 0, the American TP52 Summer Storm, was crowned 2026 ORC World Champion after an exceptional week that included five race wins.

Second was Vudu, the TP52 owned by Mauro Gestri, and third wallyrocket51 RocketNikka, owned by Roberto Lacorte.

First Corinthian entry was Switzerland’s Night Shadow, owned by David Mizrahi.

In Class A, Ran (Carkeek 40+), owned by Niklas Zennström, successfully defended the Worlds’ title he won in Tallinn in 2025.

Second was Italy’s Lisa R (Ker 46), owned by Giovanni Di Vincenzo, and third Selene – Alifax (Swan 42 CS), owned by Massimo De Campo.

Top Corinthian team in Class A was the American Lagertha (Swan 42 CS), owned by Kurt Kalberer II of the New York Yacht Club.

In Class B, Argentina’s Katara, owned by Julian Somodi (PG390), claimed the 2026 World Championship title with two race wins on the final day.

Second place went to Malta’s Technonicol, the X-41 owned by Georgi Kolesnikov, while third was WB IX, the XR41 owned by Gianclaudio Bassetti.

The Corinthian Class B title went to Italy’s Athyris & C (Grand Soleil 43 BC) by Pergiorgio Nerdis.

In Class C, the world title went to Robe da Mat, owned by Luigi Buzzi (MAT-11), and skippered by Joan Navarro Guiu, who won two races on the final day.

Second place went to Chisum (Cape 31), owned by Andrea Castrucci, while third place went to the Farr 30 Sease (Farr 30), owned by Franco Loro Piana and Giacomo Loro Piana.

Top Corinthian and fourth overall was Lady Day 998 (Italia 9.98 F), owned by Corrado Annis.

Next year, the ORC Worlds Championship 2027 will be held in Skovshoved/Copenhagen, Denmark, from 6 to 14 August 2027.

The next ORC full-crew title event is the ORC European Championship 2026 in Klaipeda, Lithuania, from 7 to 15 August 2026.

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