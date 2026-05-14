Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds – Day 3 Full-on Racing

Return to racing for all three Olympic classes at the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds in Quiberon, France.

In the single race for the 49er, Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes finished sixth and drop to sixth overall. Leaders are Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger AUT, one point ahead of China’s Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu.

49er Race winners were Mikolaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch POL in the yellow, Frederik Rask and Jakob Jensen DEN in the blue fleet, and Jonas Warrer and Mathias Sletter DEN in the red.

Better news in the 49erFX where Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey take a three point lead ahead of Denmark’s Johanne and Andrea Schmidt. Third are Anna Barth and Emma Kohlhoff of Germany.

In the Nacra 17, Tim Mourniac and Aloise Retornaz of France have a ten point lead.

Second are Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy, with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet 14 pts off the leader in third.

Team of the day were Australia’s Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown who posted a 1,1,4,2 score to move into fourth.

49erFX – Day 3 Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (52 entries)

1st GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 7 1 7 1 16 2 1 – – 19 pts

2nd DEN SCHMIDT / SCHMIDT – – 22 4 8 3 1 3 3 – – 22 pts

3rd GER BARTH / KOHLHOFF – – 3 9 1 1 5 27 5 – – 24 pts

4th FRA PEYRE / RIOU – – 3 3 5 4 2 9 9 – – 26 pts

5th SWE BOBECK / BERNTSSON – – 10 5 12 5 10 1 1 – – 32 pts

6th ITA GERMANI / BERTUZZI – – 18 9 3 7 3 9 3 – – 34 pts

49er – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (82 entries)

1st AUT PRETTNER / FLACHBERGER – – 1 1 4 8 4 5 – – 15 pts

2nd CHN WEN / LIU – – 2 3 2 5 4 19 – – 16 pts

3rd SUI SCHNEITER / PLANTA – – 4 4 9 1 2 7 – – 18 pts

4th NZL MENZIES / LEE RUSH – – 6 5 1 4 10 2 – – 18 pts

5th GER SCHULTHEIS / RIEGER – – 3 4 5 4 6 2 – – 18 pts

6th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – 8 8 3 1 1 6 – – 19 pts

Nacra 17 – Day 3 Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (35 entries)

1st FRA MOURNIAC / RETORNAZ – – 1 10 1 3 4 2 4 – – 15 pts

2nd ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 3 13 12 2 2 5 1 – – 25 pts

3rd GBR GIMSON / BURNET – – 2 3 9 5 7 3 10 – – 29 pts

4th AUS LIDDELL / BROWN – – 23 23 6 1 1 4 2 – – 37 pts

5th SWE SVENSSON / DACKHAMMAR – – 4 1 10 36 14 7 3 – – 39 pts

6th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 15 6 8 15 5 1 6 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .