2026 Etchells World Championship at San Diego Yacht Club

With four races completed at the Etchells Worlds, Jim Cunningham USA has a one point lead from John Sommi USA, with Jud Smith USA third two points further back.

Cunningham, sailing four-up with Steve Hunt, Serena Vilage and Erik Shampain (15,7,3,6) recovered from the opening day upset with a return to single figure finishes.

He was not the only one, both Sommi (24,4,7,7) and Jud Smith (18,13,9,9) moving ahead of Austin Sperry USA who won the first race of the event and James Mayo/Paul Cayard who won the second.

Winner on day 2 was Jeanne-Claude Strong AUS taking back-to-back wins in races 3 and 4 to jump into seventh overall.

Best British team is that of Andrew Lawson/Graham Vials, 20th in the main fleet and 2nd in the Corinthian fleet.

Etchells 2026 Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (76 entries)

1st USA 1504 Jim Cunningham – – 15 7 3 6 – – 31 pts

2nd USA 1529 John Sommi – – 24 4 7 7 – – 42 pts

3rd USA 1111 Jud Smith – – 18 13 9 9 – – 49 pts

4th USA 1527 Austin Sperry – – 1 39 10 2 – – 52 pts

5th USA 969 Chris Busch – – 3 10 26 17 – – 56 pts

6th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen – – 11 35 6 5 – – 57 pts

7th AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude Strong – – 29 29 1 1 – – 60 pts

8th USA 1427 John Dane III – – 14 8 24 20 – – 66 pts

9th AUS 1514 John Winning – – 5 21 12 31 – – 69 pts

10th USA 1060 Ben Wilkinson – – 21 27 19 3 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .