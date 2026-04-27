Team Nika win the first ever edition of 44Cup Puntaldia

Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika started the day with a six point lead over the Pietro Loro Piana-steered Aleph Racing.

But, in the first race, a disappointing 7th for Team Nika to Aleph’s 3rd caused the French team to close to just two points of the leader.

In the second race Nika finished second and Aleph seventh, leaving Prosikhin’s team beginning the final race with a nearly unassailable seven point advantage.

In the final race Team Nika crossed the line in seventh, enough to win the first ever edition of 44Cup Puntaldia, by a slender two points after 12 races.

While Team Nika may have won the 44Cup Puntaldia, an uncharacteristic seventh place in February’s 44Cup Calero Marinas means she now holds only third place on the 2026 44Cup leaderboard.

The new 2026 leader is GeMera Racing – GeMera Racing was the top scoring boat posting a 1-4-5 on the final day – following her 2-3 in the first two events of the season meaning she will be proud owner of the RC44 ‘golden wheels’, appropriately, for the next event in Marstrand, Sweden over 24-28 June.

44CUP Puntaldia final results:

1st Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin – 47 pts

2nd Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic & Pietro Loro Piana – 49 pts

3rd GeMera Racing (30) Markus Törnqvist – 53 pts

4th Team Charisma (15) Nico Poons – 56 pts

5th Team Aqua (28) Chris Bake – 61 pts

6th Black Star (27) Christian Zuerrer – 62 pts

7th Peninsula Racing (31) John Bassadone – 63 pts

8th Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist – 75 pts

9th Wow! Sailing Team (25) Mehmet Taki & Murat Edin – 79 pts