America’s Cup – Brits begin work to construct their new team base

A big day for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup as GB1, the Challenger of Record, are officially handed-over their plot in Bagnoli and begin work to construct their new team base – a process that is expected to last through to the autumn.

Bagnoli, situated about six miles to the west from the centre of Naples is a reclaimed, former industrial site, right on the waterfront in the shadow of the small volcanic island of Nisida.

It has been transformed to house the seven competitors in the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup as well as providing permanent office space for America’s Cup Events and a Race Village that will be a centre-point of the Naples regatta in 2027.

GB1, as the Challenger of Record, and famously as winners of the Louis Vuitton Cup in 2024, will be right next to the Defenders, Emirates Team New Zealand.

The other teams will be situated by agreement and by entry protocol to the east of the Defender and Challenger of Record with teams expected to arrive in short order as the base plots become available.



Ian Walker, CEO of GB1, was in Bagnoli to sign the initial paperwork to begin construction, with the first of the team trucks arriving with their pre-packed base that served as their home-from-home in Barcelona in 2024.

Looking out over the crystal waters that are in front of the team-bases, Walker commented: “It’s only when you get here and see 14 knots of onshore sea-breeze and the most stunning scenery that you get a sense of just how awesome the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup is going to be. It’s absolutely perfect, and now it’s over to our build team to take the concept into reality.”

Walker continued: “I was here just six months’ ago and what has been achieved has been impressive. As the Challenger of Record, we owe a huge debt of thanks to both Sport e Salute and to America’s Cup Events (ACE) for getting the Bagnoli site to this point, and for us to be in a position to start construction.

It’s a significant milestone for us as a team, and for the event itself, but the clock is ticking as we get ready for sailing and developing the big boat – the AC75 – in the autumn, which is crucial.”

As Walker concluded: “You start to really see the scale, and you start to imagine what the event’s going to be like, not only in Bagnoli, but also in Naples and being here now in June, looking out over the waters, it’s going to be stunning.”

The actual 38th America’s Cup Match is not until July 2027, but they will have to be ready for the Preliminary events: the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) and the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precede the actual America’s Cup.