OK Dinghy World Championship – Sweden’s Niklas Edler leads

Sweden’s Niklas Edler has taken the lead at the 2026 OK Dinghy World Championship at Skovshoved, Denmark.

Denmark’s Johan Schubert moved up to second while Pim van Vugt, from the Netherlands moved up to third. The race wins went to Edler, van Vugt, Schubert and Britain’s Matt Howard.

Johan Schubert is one of a number of newcomers to the class this week. He sailed the ILCA in the 2024 Olympics and is aiming towards LA in 2028, and has borrowed a boat this week.

Wednesday’s racing was for many about getting into the gold group, but for those at the top, it was about building a points gap as from Thursday they all race together.



Edler and van Vugt won the day with a 1, 2 each while Schubert and Howard each posted a 1, 3. Former leader, Wannes van Laer, from Belgium posted a 4, 3, while Germany’s Jan Kurfeld picked in two fourth places.

The fleet now moves into the final series with four races scheduled over the next two days in gold and silver groups. The event concludes on Friday.

OK Dinghy Worlds after 5 races, 1 discard:

1st SWE 71 Niklas EDLER 7 pts

2nd DEN 1533 Johan SCHUBERT 9 pts

3rd NED 7 Pim van VUGT 10 pts

4th BEL 112 Wannes van LAER 10 pts

5th GBR 2298 Matthew HOWARD 12 pts

6th GER 18 Jan KURFELD 16 pts

7th GBR 6 Charlie CUMBLEY 20 pts

8th GER 886 Stefan HOFFMANN 23 pts

9th DEN 3 Jørgen SVENDSEN 27 pts

10th NOR Lars Johan BRODTKORB 28 pts

Full official results available here . . .

The 2026 OK Dinghy World Championship is being held at Skovshoved Harbour, hosted by the Royal Danish YC (KDY and Hellerup Sejlklub. Ten races are scheduled from 5-12 June. 207 sailors from 14 nations have entered.