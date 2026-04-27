World Sailing looking at proposals for Olympic Keelboats, Foiling dinghies and Wing Foils

Sail Canada and US Sailing have submitted a multi faceted Proposal to World Sailing to replace the Nacra 17 multihull and the 470 mixed dinghy Olympic events.

As part of its programme to remain relevant in the rapidly changing Olympics, World Sailing Regulation 11 mandates that at least four Olympic events are placed under review every four years.

At the 2025 World Sailing Annual Conference, the General Assembly voted to place the Men’s Kite, Women’s Kite, Mixed Dinghy (470 dinghy) and Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17) under review as required by its regulations.

This proposal by Canada and US Sailing is a response to that World Sailing requirement.

The main Proposal, EC-2026-010 has five sub proposals:

EC-2026-010A Mixed Four-Person Keelboat, Fleet Racing Format

EC-2026-010B Mixed Two-Person Keelboat, Fleet Racing Format

EC-2026-010C Mixed Four-Person Keelboat, 4-Person Team Racing

EC-2026-010D Mixed Two-Person Keelboat, 2-Person Team Racing

EC-2026-010E Olympic Sailing National Team Medal.

All submitted by Ryan Kelly, CEO — Sail Canada, March 2026.

Proposal – EC-2026-011 submitted by Swedish Sailing Federation:

Proposes to replace the Women’s and Men’s Kite event with a women’s and men’s one design Foiling Dinghy from the Moth heritage that is suitable for average size sailors.

Proposal EC-2026-014 submitted by US Sailing:

Proposes to replace Men’s and Women’s Kite Foil Racing with Men’s and Women’s Wing Foil Racing for the 2032

Olympic Games.

These and other recent proposals can be found here . . .

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