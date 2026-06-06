Dutch Water Week – 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 Finals

The Sailing Grand Slam, Dutch Water Week, for the 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 at Almere completed with Medal Series racing.

The 49er class completed a two race Medal Final series, with the first race won by the Dutch pair Robbert HUISMAN and Jorn SWART, and the second by Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH of the USA.

Overall 49er winners were Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER of Austria who had an 8 and 2 in the Medal Series.

The ILCA 7 class also raced a two race Medal Final series, with the first race won by Thomas VAN OFWEGEN of Holland, and the second by Boris HIRSCH of Switzerland.

Overall ILCA 7 winner was Willem WIERSEMA of Holland with a 4 and 5 in the Medal Series.

Overall ILCA 6 winner was Maxime JONKER (no medal series).

Final Overall Leading results:

49er Men

1st AUT Keanu PRETTNER / Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 38 pts

2nd USA Andrew MOLLERUS / Trevor BORNARTH — – 43 pts

3rd NED Robbert HUISMAN / Jorn SWART – – 43 pts

ILCA 6 Women

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 8 pts

2nd NED Hieke SCHRAFFORDT – – 16 pts

3rd NED Féline VAN EDE – – 22 pts

ILCA 7 Men

1st NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 25 pts

2nd SUI Gauthier VERHULST – – 35 pts

3rd NED Lars JANSEN – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .