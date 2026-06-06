Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Racing Abandoned

A stormy day on Lake Balaton meant no additional races were completed at the Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship on Friday.

After a morning spent waiting ashore for enough breeze, the fleet launched in the early afternoon as a forecast cold front arrived with 16–18 knots.

Racing got underway, but conditions quickly intensified, with gusts reaching 30–31 knots on the first upwind leg of Race 5.

The championship will now come down to the final day, with two races scheduled and lighter southwesterly winds currently in the forecast.

Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Leaders after race 4 (28 entries)

1st AUT 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer – – 1 1 2 3 – – 7 pts

2nd GER 8513 Daniel Fritz / Jan Eli Gravad – – 2 2 3 4 – – 11 pts

3rd GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy – – 4 5 1 9 – – 19 pts

4th CAN 8606 Ross MacDonald / George Iverson – – 3 4 5 7 – – 19 pts

5th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 9 7 8 1 – – 25 pts

6th ITA 8594 Flavio Favini / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 6 12 6 2 – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .