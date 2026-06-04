Dutch Water Week – 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 at Almere

The Sailing Grand Slam, Dutch Water Week, for the 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 at Almere completed three more races.

The Almere race course showed its most ruthless side today. With a howling wind of 20 to 25 knots and leaden-gray squalls tearing across the water.

In the ILCA 6, Maxime Jonker extened her lead with three more race wins.

In the ILCA 7, Willem Wiersema of Holland keeps his lead, one point ahead of Gauthier Verhuest of Switzerland.

Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria also keep their lead in the 49er.

Leading results after 9 races, 1 discard:

49er Men

1st AUT Keanu PRETTNER / Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 3 1 (6) 5 1 1 1 2 2 – – 16 pts

2nd NED Robbert HUISMAN / Jorn SWART – – (7) 5 1 4 5 3 2 1 3 – – 24 pts

3rd USA Andrew MOLLERUS / Trevor BORNARTH — 1 3 2 3 6 (7) 7 3 1 – – 26 pts

ILCA 6 Women

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 1 (2) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd NED Hieke SCHRAFFORDT – – 2 1 2 (3) 2 2 2 2 3 – – 16 pts

3rd NED Féline VAN EDE – – (3) 3 3 2 3 3 3 (5) 2 – – 22 pts

ILCA 7 Men

1st NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 1 (6) 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd SUI Gauthier VERHULST – – 2 2 1 2 3 1 (8) 2 4 – – 17 pts

3rd SUI Boris Hirsh – – 6 4 (10) 6 4 3 3 4 2 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .