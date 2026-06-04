Thunderstorms and strong winds challenge Star Championship fleet on Lake Balaton

The 2026 Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship got underway in dramatic fashion on Lake Balaton.

Thunderstorms, shifting winds and a storm warning tested both sailors and race officials before a single opening race could be completed.

Once the storms dissipated, a solid northwesterly breeze of 16–20 knots settled over the racecourse. The challenging conditions produced a spectacular race, with the Austrian team of Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer mastering the breeze to secure the first race victory of the championship.

Germany’s Daniel Fritz and Jan Eli Gravad crossed the finish line in second place, while Canada’s Ross MacDonald and George Iverson completed the podium in third.

The fresh conditions provided thrilling racing, with the Star boats reaching speeds of more than 15 knots on the final downwind leg, showcasing the performance of the iconic keelboat even in demanding conditions.

Following the first race, the wind continued to build, reaching 27 knots, prompting the Race Committee to send the fleet back ashore and conclude racing for the day.

Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Leaders race 1 (28 entries)

1st AUT 8529 Hans Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer – – 1 pts

2nd GER 8513 Daniel Fritz / Jan Eli Gravad – – 2 pts

3rd CAN 8606 Ross MacDonald / George Iverson – – 3 pts

4th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy – – 4 pts

5th SWE 8586 Tom Lofstedt / Nicolas Seravalle – – 5 pts

6th ITA 8594 Luino Flavio Favini / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 6 pts

7th AUT 8414 Max Stelzl / Patrick Lang – – 7 pts

8th HUN 8579 Tibor Tenke / Miklós Bezeréti – – 8 pts

9th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 9 pts

10th SWE 8539 Trygve Liljestrand / Samuel Goncalves – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .