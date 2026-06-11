World Sailing Rankings – June 2026

In the 9 June 2026 World Sailing Rankings, Britain has two No.1 World Ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, and Emma Wilson in the iQFoil.

Former No.1 Micky Beckett drops to 2nd in ILCA 7 while Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris retain 2nd in the 470.

Other No. 1 ranked sailors are:

470 Mixed Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona ESP

49er Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger AUT

49erFX Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE

ILCA 7 Pavlos Kontides CYP

ILCA 6 Charlotte Rose USA

IQ Foil men Nicolas Goyard FRA

Formula Kite men Vojta Koska CZE

Formula Kite women Lauriane Nolot FRA

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 9 June2026:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd FRA – Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu (3)

3rd SWE – Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona (1)

2nd GBR – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (2)

3rd ITA – Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini

49er Men:

1st AUT – Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger

2nd USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth (2)

3rd FRA – Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin (3)

GBR 10th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (7)

49erFX Women:

1st SWE – Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (2)

2nd CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance (1)

3rd GER – Anna Barth and Emma Kohlhoff

4th GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (5)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides (2)

2nd GBR – Michael Beckett (1)

3rd HUN – Jonatan Vadnai (3)

Other GBR 14th – Elliot Hanson (13)

Other GBR 15th – Finley Dickinson (14)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st USA – Charlotte Rose (1)

2nd NED – Maxime Jonker (2)

3rd IRL – Eve Mcmahon (3)

GBR 9th – Matilda Nicholls (8)

GBR 15th – Daisy Collingridge (13)

IQ Foil Men:

1st FRA – Nicolas Goyard

2nd NED – Luuc Van Opzeeland

3rd ITA – Nicolo Renna (1)

GBR 8th Finn Hawkins (7)

GBR 10th – Andy Brown (13)

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (3)

2nd ISR – Tamar Steinberg (1)

3rd NOR – Maya Gysler

Other GBR 12th – Islay Watson (11)

Formula Kite Men:

1st CZE – Vojta Koska

2nd SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)

3rd ITA – Riccardo Pianosi (2)

GBR 9th – Sam Dickinson (10)

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Lauriane Nolot (1)

2nd NED – Jessie Kampman

3rd GBR – Lily Young (2)

Other GBR 17th – Ella Geiger (18)

Other GBR 22nd – Eleanor Aldridge (11)

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately four times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .