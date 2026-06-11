World Sailing Rankings – June 2026

In the 9 June 2026 World Sailing Rankings, Britain has two No.1 World Ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, and Emma Wilson in the iQFoil.
Former No.1 Micky Beckett drops to 2nd in ILCA 7 while Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris retain 2nd in the 470.
Other No. 1 ranked sailors are:
- 470 Mixed Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona ESP
- 49er Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger AUT
- 49erFX Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE
- ILCA 7 Pavlos Kontides CYP
- ILCA 6 Charlotte Rose USA
- IQ Foil men Nicolas Goyard FRA
- Formula Kite men Vojta Koska CZE
- Formula Kite women Lauriane Nolot FRA
Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 9 June2026:
Nacra 17 Mixed:
1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)
2nd FRA – Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu (3)
3rd SWE – Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson
470 Mixed:
1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona (1)
2nd GBR – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (2)
3rd ITA – Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini
49er Men:
1st AUT – Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger
2nd USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth (2)
3rd FRA – Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin (3)
GBR 10th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (7)
49erFX Women:
1st SWE – Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (2)
2nd CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance (1)
3rd GER – Anna Barth and Emma Kohlhoff
4th GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (5)
ILCA7/Laser Men:
1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides (2)
2nd GBR – Michael Beckett (1)
3rd HUN – Jonatan Vadnai (3)
Other GBR 14th – Elliot Hanson (13)
Other GBR 15th – Finley Dickinson (14)
ILCA6/Radial Women:
1st USA – Charlotte Rose (1)
2nd NED – Maxime Jonker (2)
3rd IRL – Eve Mcmahon (3)
GBR 9th – Matilda Nicholls (8)
GBR 15th – Daisy Collingridge (13)
IQ Foil Men:
1st FRA – Nicolas Goyard
2nd NED – Luuc Van Opzeeland
3rd ITA – Nicolo Renna (1)
GBR 8th Finn Hawkins (7)
GBR 10th – Andy Brown (13)
IQ Foil Women:
1st GBR – Emma Wilson (3)
2nd ISR – Tamar Steinberg (1)
3rd NOR – Maya Gysler
Other GBR 12th – Islay Watson (11)
Formula Kite Men:
1st CZE – Vojta Koska
2nd SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)
3rd ITA – Riccardo Pianosi (2)
GBR 9th – Sam Dickinson (10)
Formula Kite Women:
1st FRA – Lauriane Nolot (1)
2nd NED – Jessie Kampman
3rd GBR – Lily Young (2)
Other GBR 17th – Ella Geiger (18)
Other GBR 22nd – Eleanor Aldridge (11)
The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately four times a year, depending on the calendar of events.
Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.