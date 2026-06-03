Dutch Water Week – New leaders in 49er and ILCA 7

After the second day of racing at the Sailing Grand Slam, Dutch Water Week, for the 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 at Almere three more races were completed.
There was a change of leader in the 49er, with Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria winning two races to move 11 pts clear of the American pair, Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth.
In the ILCA 6, Maxime Jonker extened her lead with three race wins.
In the ILCA 7, Willem Wiersema of Holland moves into the lead, one point ahead of Gauthier Verhuest of Switzerland.
Leading results after 6 races, 1 discard:
49er Men
1st AUT28 Keanu PRETTNER / Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 3 1 (6) 5 1 1 – – 11 pts
2nd USA43 Andrew MOLLERUS / Trevor BORNARTH — 1 3 2 3 6 (7)– – 22 pts
3rd NED987 Robbert HUISMAN / Jorn SWART – – (7) 5 1 4 5 3 – – 25 pts
ILCA 6 Women
1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 1 (2) 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd NED Hieke SCHRAFFORDT – – (2) 1 2 (3) 2 2 – – 9 pts
3rd NED Féline VAN EDE – – (3) 3 3 2 3 3 – – 14pts
ILCA 7 Men
1st NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 1 (6) 2 1 1 2 – – 7 pts
2nd SUI Gauthier VERHULST – – 2 2 1 2 (3) 1– – 8 pts
3rd NED Thomas VAN OFWEGEN – – 5 1 (9) 4 7 4 – – 21 pts