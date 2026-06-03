Dutch Water Week – New leaders in 49er and ILCA 7

After the second day of racing at the Sailing Grand Slam, Dutch Water Week, for the 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 at Almere three more races were completed.

There was a change of leader in the 49er, with Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria winning two races to move 11 pts clear of the American pair, Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth.

In the ILCA 6, Maxime Jonker extened her lead with three race wins.

In the ILCA 7, Willem Wiersema of Holland moves into the lead, one point ahead of Gauthier Verhuest of Switzerland.

Leading results after 6 races, 1 discard:

49er Men

1st AUT28 Keanu PRETTNER / Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 3 1 (6) 5 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd USA43 Andrew MOLLERUS / Trevor BORNARTH — 1 3 2 3 6 (7)– – 22 pts

3rd NED987 Robbert HUISMAN / Jorn SWART – – (7) 5 1 4 5 3 – – 25 pts

ILCA 6 Women

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 1 (2) 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd NED Hieke SCHRAFFORDT – – (2) 1 2 (3) 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd NED Féline VAN EDE – – (3) 3 3 2 3 3 – – 14pts

ILCA 7 Men

1st NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 1 (6) 2 1 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd SUI Gauthier VERHULST – – 2 2 1 2 (3) 1– – 8 pts

3rd NED Thomas VAN OFWEGEN – – 5 1 (9) 4 7 4 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .