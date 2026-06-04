SailGP three boat pile-up in New York – how many is too many?

The feature to take away from the New York SailGP Grand Prix was the three boat pile-up in the final fleet race involving USA, ITA and BRA, with USA disqualified.

This is the third major collision this season, following on the collision between New Zealand’s Black Foils and DS Team France in Auckland in February, injuring several crew members. And an earlier collision between the Black Foils and the Switzerland SailGP Team.

In the New York crash, the U.S. SailGP Team were handed down a seven-point penalty for breaching Rule 14 – avoiding contact – while the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team was penalized four event points.

No penalty was issued to Mubadala Brazil, who were the innocent party but sadly came off worst . . .

Their Italy and Brazil F50 will be visiting the ever busy SailGP A&E department for some cut and paste work, including internal equipment repairs.

Not in the same league as the New Zealand v France meeting in the Auckland Grand Prix, but another example how a fairly simple maneuver in these close contact fleet starts can escalate.

Fortunately the damage was confined to the hulls and no crew injuries were reported.

It is becoming a worryingly regular feature of the SailGP events, and like the F1 it claims to emulate, a point will come where the athletes demand greater safety levels, both in the boats and on the circuits. It would be better if this point was before a fatal injury.



So as the Kiwi Black Foils finally receive their replacement F50 at the Halifax, Canada Grand Prix (20-21 June) the Brazil and Italy teams will join the queue at the repair shop, and hope they make the starting gun.

The Rolex SailGP Championship returns in two weeks – with the Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax, 20-21 June.

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