Update on injured SailGP crew members Louis Sinclair and Manon Audinet

Following the collision between New Zealand’s Black Foils and DS Team France in the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Auckland, two crew, Louis Sinclair (NZL) and Manon Audinet (FRA), were taken to hospital for their injuries and are reported as stable.

A Black Foils team statement confirmed that Sinclair was receiving treatment for compound fractures to both legs but was in a stable condition.

DS Team France also issued an update on Audinet, stating that she was thrown forward in the collision, breaking the team’s left-side steering wheel in the process. Audinet was being assessed for abdominal injuries caused by the impact.



The injuries were sustained shortly after the start of race 3 when New Zealand Black Foils, helmed by Pete Burling, sailing at 88.9 Km/h appeared to loose rudder control, spinning to windward and nosediving, then colliding with the DS Team France, helmed by Quentin Delapierre.

Both teams sustained major damage that will prevent them from taking part in Sunday’s action.

They damage to both boats looks major, even by SailGP standards, and likely to require another big effort from the UK based Technical Centre if they are to get back sailing for the Sydney event.

The port bow of the French boat was sliced off in the collision and the Kiwi boat looks to have both hull and crossbeam damage, as well as dismasting after the crash.

Even stronger winds are forecast for Sunday, with racing brought forward from 4pm local time to 11.30am (10.30pm GMT UK on Saturday) to avoid the worst weather.