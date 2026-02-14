Finntastic sailing conditions ahead of Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane

Winter arrived early in Brisbane for the practice race ahead of the 2026 Finn Gold Cup with Porsche Centre Brisbane, hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.

In conditions that will sound all too familiar to British Finn sailors . . . strong winds combined with a sharp sea, intermittent rain and unusually low temperatures severely reduced the fleet for Saturdays practice race.

There was little love for these conditions though those who ventured out came back with tall stories and several muddied top masts.

With winds from 23-28 knots, the decision was taken to run the race inside Waterloo Bay rather than out in Moreton Bay as planned for the rest of the week. However, only a handful of boats ventured out from the relative safety of the harbour to be met by steep seas and unforgiving gusts.

Eight boats started the race with Norway’s Anders Pedersen building a sizable lead at the first mark from world No.1 Laurent Hay from France.

Over half the fleet capsized on the first downwind before heading back to the ramp.

Some forecasts show more wind for Sunday when the first two races of what is the 70th Finn Gold Cup are scheduled to start at 13.00 hrs local time.

Around 70 entries from 14 countries are taking part. The 10-race series concludes on Thursday 19 February.

British Entries:

GBR 4 Russ Ward

GBR 5 Jeremy White

GBR 13 Roman Khodykin

GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin

GBR 790 Nick Craig

SCHEDULE

Finn Gold Cup – 12-19 February 2026

Finn World Masters – 20-27 February 2026