America’s Cup – First view of Luna Rossa’s modified AC75

Shortly after 4pm local time, 18 May 2026, Luna Rossa rolled-out of their highly secretive main tent on the Molo Ichnusa in Cagliari, to reveal the modified AC75 – Luna Rossa (B3) – that they dearly hope is the secret weapon to finally unlocking a victory in the America’s Cup after 26 years of continual involvement.

Opting for a very quick hour on the water, and just a 20 minute run out and back in the Bay of Angels, Peter Burling, the new skipper and figurehead of the Italian team was seen driving from the starboard pod, sat behind Vittorio Bissarro in the wind-shield protected forward starboard trim role.

Down on the port side were Umberto Molineris sat in the trim position with Marco Gradoni steering behind.

Gianluigi ‘Gigi’ Ugolini was observed in the fifth person role behind Burling.

The team opted for one long run out and back with notable focus on the new electronic systems controlling the foil cant arms alongside rudder pitch angles.

The recon team covering the tow test Monday 18 May 2026 confirmed, saying:

The team rolled out B3 for commissioning with a new paint job on the arms and stocks and some minor modifications were noted on the arm stocks including a shorter torpedo.

Several cameras with previously tested housings were mounted: Two on port wing and four on the starboard wing (including two GoPros), suggesting additional local focus.

At the dock, the team carried out several board-rises involving sailors, along with checks by personnel below deck.

After dock-out at 18:00, B3 was towed for approximately 20 minutes at various speeds of 25, 30, and 32 knots.

Different rudder rakes were tested for pitch variation, along with various cant angles to alter immersed wing amount.

Increased piercing on the starboard wing was noticed.

By 19:00, the team had docked and lifted the boat out of the water.

Sailing is scheduled to resume next week for the first official sailing day.