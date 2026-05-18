Magic Marine Optimist Open at Hayling Island

Great turnout for the Magic Marine Optimist Class Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC over the weekend.

112 Optimist sailors, in three fleets, took part.

Tight competition in the Main Fleet, with Theo Fox taking the overall win, including four race wins from the eight races in his scoreline.

Second was Arthur Rogers and third Zoe Green, both taking two race wins.

In the Regatta Fleet, Dexter Truswell was the winner with three race wins in his scoreline, second Blaise Kemp and third Benji Foster.

First girl was Clemmie Renard, fifth overall.

The enthusiastic Coached Fleet completed ten races, with Tom McKenna topping the leaderboard, second Summer Greenland and third Charlotte O’Keeffe

Magic Marine Optimist Main Fleet – Final Leaders (45 entries)



1st Theo Fox ESC 12 M – – 13 pts

2nd Arthur Rogers RHYC 14 M – – 24 pts

3rd Zoe Green NSC 13 F – – 30 pts

4th Evelyn Rogerson HISC 11 F – – 48 pts

5th Felix Gladman BSC 14 M – – 49 pts

6th Carwyn Parry PYC 15 F – – 49 pts

7th Rufus de la Haye HISC 12 M – – 60 pts

8th Charlotte Davis PYC 11 F – – 63 pts

9th Max Ellis-Asquith WSC 13 M – – 64 pts

10th Archie Dowling 10 M – – 73 pts

Magic Marine Optimist Regatta Fleet – Final Leaders (44 entries)

1st Dexter Truswell RSYC 10 M – – 16 pts

2nd Blaise Kemp BSC 10 M – – 31 pts

3rd Benji Foster HISC 13 M – – 35 pts

4th Alexander Webley HISC 13 M – – 38 pts

5th Clemmie Renard DWSC 10 F – – 38 pts

6th Peter Tyrrell HISC 12 M – – 44 pts

7th Benjamin Pascoe Castle 10 M – – 50 pts

8th Benjamin kirkham HISC 11 M – – 63 pts

9th Edith Charles WSC 11 F – – 79 pts

10th Jaydene Cooper HISC 13 F – – 82 pts

Optimist Coached Regatta Fleet – Final Leaders (23 entries)

1st Tom McKenna HISC 11 M – – 23 pts

2nd Summer Greenland HISC 10 F – – 34 pts

3rd Charlotte O’Keeffe HISC 12 F – – 35 pts

4th Amina Melhem HISC 9 F – – 41 pts

5th Audrey Driscoll HISC 11 F – – 42 pts

6th Adam Oldale PYC 8 M – – 46 pts

7th Molly Wincer HISC 10 F – – 48 pts

8th Lyra Halliwell HISC 10 F – – 61 pts

9th Izzy Limbrey HISC 9 F – – 67 pts

10th Margot McCarthy PYC 8 F – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .