Count-back win for Holman and Pygall at Parkstone Craftinsure Silver Tiller

Twenty Merlin Rockets took part in the Craftinsure Silver Tiller and 2nd Allspars South West Series at Parkstone Yacht Club.

Overall event winners, on count-back after three races, were Arran Holman and Tom Pygall (3 -4 1) finishing tied on 4 pts with Stuart – Saturday it must be Parkstone – and Katherine Bithell (2 2 -7).

Third were Chris Gould and Sophie Mackley (-5 5 2) tied on 7 pts with Jon Gorringe and Lorna Glen (4 -10 3).

Race winners were:

R1 – Ian and Chris Martin

R2 – Rebecca Videlo / Rob Henderson

R3 – Arran Holman / Tom Pygall

Parkstone Silver Tiller – Final Leaders (20 entries)

1st 3824 Arran Holman / Tom Pygall – – 4 pts

2nd 3826 Stuart Bithell / Katherine Bithell – – 4 pts

3rd 3803 Chris Gould / Sophie Mackley – – 7 pts

4th 3684 Jon Gorringe / Lorna Glen – – 7 pts

5th 3719 Ian Martin / Chris Martin – – 9 pts

6th 3691 Rebecca Videlo / Rob Henderson – – 9 pts

7th 3820 Caroline Gould / Tom Lonsdale – – 10 pts

8th 3724 Ed Bradburn / Ollie Goodhead – – 10 pts

9th 3829 Mike Calvert / Harry Scroggie – – 12 pts

10th 3830 Tom Low / Ed Low – – 17 pts

Full results available here . . .