Semaine Olympique Française – Monday Results

Day one of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — second stop of the Sailing Grand Slam with 705 competitors from 59 nations.
Light wind conditions ruled . . . USA’s Ian MacDiarmid, making a strong 49er opening defence with Nevin Snow called it “Champagne sailing…and like playing chess while running.”
49er Men after 3 races
Andrew Molleurs & Trevor Bornarth (2, 1, 5) lead overall after consistently staying in the lead group of yellow fleet. Ireland’s Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove, were second overall, racing at the front of blue fleet from the start (1, 2, 5). The New Zealand duo of Sam Bacon & Blake McGlashan are third after their day in yellow fleet got better and better (5, 3, 1).
49erFX Women after 3 races
Italy’s duo of Sofia Giunchiglia & Giulia Schio (1, 2, 2) lead after their consistent excellence paid off. China’s Yingqian Wang & Xiaoya Su (2, 5, 18) kept second overall with their discard. Estonia’s Helen Pais and Helen Ausman lie third in an open field.
470 Mixed after 3 races
Italy’s Elena Berta & Giulio Calabro’ (3, 1, 10) lead overall and their consistent compatriots, Giacomo Ferrari & Alessandra Dubbini (4, 3, 7) are third. Between are Britain’s Martin Wrigley & Bettine Harris (23, 5, 2), but like the rest of the high calibre field they already have a big discard.
Nacra 17 after 3 races
Italy’s Ruggero Tita & Caterina Banti (2, 2, 1) finished day 1 tied for the lead with Britain’s John Gimson & Anna Burnett. Italy’s Federico Figlia di Granara and Caterina Sedmak (3, 4, 17) are third overall.
ILCA 6 Women after 2 races
Ireland’s Eve McMahon (1, 1) recorded victories in both races win blue fleet. She leads overall from Switzerland’s Rosine Bauret (5, 1) in second, and Italy’s SOF 2025 champion, Chiara Beninin Floriani (1, 6) in third.
ILCA 7 Men after 2 races
Britain’s Michael Beckett leads the largest fleet after a perfect day saw him win both races in yellow fleet. Compatriot, Elliot Hanson, is third overall after a 1, 2 in red fleet after trading blows with Hungary’s Jonatan Vadnai, who lies second.
Formula Kite Women after 5 races
Lauriane Nolot of France leads (1, 1, 2, 23 (DNC)). Israel’s Gal Zukerman (6, 2, 3, 1) lies in second ahead of China’s Si Wang (2, 4, 4, 16) and Britain’s Lily Young fourth (7, 3, 8, 2).
Formula Kite Men after 5 races
Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi, finished the day at the top of the leaderboard after finishing with three victories in his four races (2, 1, 1, 1) Switzerland’s 18-year-old Gian Stragiotti (2, 7, 1, 1) is second. Singaporean, Maximilian Maeder, world No.1 scored (1, 1, 2, 2) is third overall. Britain’s Sam Dickinson is 12th.
QFOiL Women after 4 races
Estonia’s Emma Viktoria Millend (11, 3, 1, 1) leads from Israel’s Shahar Tibi (17, 3, 3, 5) and Italy’s Marta Maggetti, who is fresh from her second place in Palma.
QFOiL Men after 3 races
Two wins from their three races took China’s Kun Bi (1, 7, 1) to the top of the leaderboard ahead of Italy’s Federico Alan Pilloni (1, 23, 1) and in joint third France’s Louis Pignolet (3, 1, 3) and the equally consistent Italian, Nicolo Renna (3, 1, 3).
Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 1
QFOiL Men – Leaders after 3 races (67 entries)
1st CHN Kun BI – – 1 pts
2nd HKG Ching Yin CHENG – – 3 pts
3rd FRA Federico Alan PILLONI – – 3 pts
No GBR
QFOiL Women – Leaders after 4 races (41 entries)
1st EST Emma MILLEND – – 5 pts
2nd ISR Shahar TIBI – – 11 pts
3rd ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 13 pts
GBR:
23rd GBR Lucy KENYON – – 53 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races (44 entries)
1st ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 4 pts
2nd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 4 pts
3rd SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 5 pts
GBR:
12th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 16 pts
Kite Women – Leaders after 5 races (22 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 4 pts
2nd ISR Gal ZUKERMAN – – 6 pts
3rd CHN Si WANG – – 10 pts
GBR:
4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 12 pts
8th GBR Ella GEIGER 24 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (136 entries)
1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 2 pts
2nd HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 2 pts
3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 3 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 2 races (84 entries)
1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 1 pts
2nd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 1 pts
3rd GHN Yuchen ZHU – – 2 pts
4th ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 2 pts
Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)
1st ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 3 pts
2nd GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 3 pts
3rd ITA Federico FIGLIA and Caterina SEDMAK – – 7 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (47 entries)
ITA Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 4 pts
GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 7 pts
ITA Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 7 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races (24 entries)
1st ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 3 pts
2nd CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 7 pts
3rd EST Helen PAIS and Helen AUSMAN – – 9 pts
GBR:
20th GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – – 25 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (45 entries)
1st USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH – – 3 pts
2nd IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 3 pts
3rd NZL Sam BACON and Blake MCGLASHAN – – 4 pts
4th FRA Keo DEVAUX and Youenn BERTIN – – 4 pts
5th CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 4 pts