Semaine Olympique Française – Monday Results

Day one of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — second stop of the Sailing Grand Slam with 705 competitors from 59 nations.

Light wind conditions ruled . . . USA’s Ian MacDiarmid, making a strong 49er opening defence with Nevin Snow called it “Champagne sailing…and like playing chess while running.”

49er Men after 3 races

Andrew Molleurs & Trevor Bornarth (2, 1, 5) lead overall after consistently staying in the lead group of yellow fleet. Ireland’s Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove, were second overall, racing at the front of blue fleet from the start (1, 2, 5). The New Zealand duo of Sam Bacon & Blake McGlashan are third after their day in yellow fleet got better and better (5, 3, 1).

49erFX Women after 3 races

Italy’s duo of Sofia Giunchiglia & Giulia Schio (1, 2, 2) lead after their consistent excellence paid off. China’s Yingqian Wang & Xiaoya Su (2, 5, 18) kept second overall with their discard. Estonia’s Helen Pais and Helen Ausman lie third in an open field.



470 Mixed after 3 races

Italy’s Elena Berta & Giulio Calabro’ (3, 1, 10) lead overall and their consistent compatriots, Giacomo Ferrari & Alessandra Dubbini (4, 3, 7) are third. Between are Britain’s Martin Wrigley & Bettine Harris (23, 5, 2), but like the rest of the high calibre field they already have a big discard.

Nacra 17 after 3 races

Italy’s Ruggero Tita & Caterina Banti (2, 2, 1) finished day 1 tied for the lead with Britain’s John Gimson & Anna Burnett. Italy’s Federico Figlia di Granara and Caterina Sedmak (3, 4, 17) are third overall.

ILCA 6 Women after 2 races

Ireland’s Eve McMahon (1, 1) recorded victories in both races win blue fleet. She leads overall from Switzerland’s Rosine Bauret (5, 1) in second, and Italy’s SOF 2025 champion, Chiara Beninin Floriani (1, 6) in third.

ILCA 7 Men after 2 races

Britain’s Michael Beckett leads the largest fleet after a perfect day saw him win both races in yellow fleet. Compatriot, Elliot Hanson, is third overall after a 1, 2 in red fleet after trading blows with Hungary’s Jonatan Vadnai, who lies second.

Formula Kite Women after 5 races

Lauriane Nolot of France leads (1, 1, 2, 23 (DNC)). Israel’s Gal Zukerman (6, 2, 3, 1) lies in second ahead of China’s Si Wang (2, 4, 4, 16) and Britain’s Lily Young fourth (7, 3, 8, 2).

Formula Kite Men after 5 races

Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi, finished the day at the top of the leaderboard after finishing with three victories in his four races (2, 1, 1, 1) Switzerland’s 18-year-old Gian Stragiotti (2, 7, 1, 1) is second. Singaporean, Maximilian Maeder, world No.1 scored (1, 1, 2, 2) is third overall. Britain’s Sam Dickinson is 12th.

QFOiL Women after 4 races

Estonia’s Emma Viktoria Millend (11, 3, 1, 1) leads from Israel’s Shahar Tibi (17, 3, 3, 5) and Italy’s Marta Maggetti, who is fresh from her second place in Palma.

QFOiL Men after 3 races

Two wins from their three races took China’s Kun Bi (1, 7, 1) to the top of the leaderboard ahead of Italy’s Federico Alan Pilloni (1, 23, 1) and in joint third France’s Louis Pignolet (3, 1, 3) and the equally consistent Italian, Nicolo Renna (3, 1, 3).

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 1

QFOiL Men – Leaders after 3 races (67 entries)

1st CHN Kun BI – – 1 pts

2nd HKG Ching Yin CHENG – – 3 pts

3rd FRA Federico Alan PILLONI – – 3 pts

No GBR

QFOiL Women – Leaders after 4 races (41 entries)

1st EST Emma MILLEND – – 5 pts

2nd ISR Shahar TIBI – – 11 pts

3rd ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 13 pts

GBR:

23rd GBR Lucy KENYON – – 53 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races (44 entries)

1st ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 4 pts

2nd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 4 pts

3rd SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 5 pts

GBR:

12th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 16 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 5 races (22 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 4 pts

2nd ISR Gal ZUKERMAN – – 6 pts

3rd CHN Si WANG – – 10 pts

GBR:

4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 12 pts

8th GBR Ella GEIGER 24 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (136 entries)

1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 2 pts

2nd HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 2 pts

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 3 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 2 races (84 entries)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 1 pts

2nd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 1 pts

3rd GHN Yuchen ZHU – – 2 pts

4th ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 2 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 3 pts

2nd GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 3 pts

3rd ITA Federico FIGLIA and Caterina SEDMAK – – 7 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (47 entries)

ITA Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 4 pts

GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 7 pts

ITA Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 7 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races (24 entries)

1st ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 3 pts

2nd CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 7 pts

3rd EST Helen PAIS and Helen AUSMAN – – 9 pts

GBR:

20th GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – – 25 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (45 entries)

1st USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH – – 3 pts

2nd IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 3 pts

3rd NZL Sam BACON and Blake MCGLASHAN – – 4 pts

4th FRA Keo DEVAUX and Youenn BERTIN – – 4 pts

5th CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 4 pts

Full results available here . . .