Dutch Water Week – Third Olympic Classes Sailing Grand Slam Underway

Dutch Water Week, the third event of the International Sailing Grand Slam series will feature three Olympic disciplines 49er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 at Almere.

Alongside the international top-level competition, sports participation is at the heart of the Dutch Water Week.

Visitors can take part in a variety of clinics and try out sessions, including e-foiling, wingsurfing, Clean Up on Tour and Optimist on Tour for the youngest water sports enthusiasts.

Leading results after 3 races, 1 discard:

49er Men

1st USA43 Andrew MOLLERUS / Trevor BORNARTH — 1 (3) 2 – – 3 pts

2nd AUT28 Keanu PRETTNER / Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 3 1 (6) – – 4 pts

3rd NED987 Robbert HUISMAN / Jorn SWART – – (7) 5 1 – – 6 pts

ILCA 6 Women

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 1 2 1 – – 2 pts

2nd NED Hieke SCHRAFFORDT – – (2) 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd NED Féline VAN EDE – – (3) 3 3 – – 6 pts

ILCA 7 Men

1st SUI Gauthier VERHULST – – (2) 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 1 (6) 2 – – 3 pts

3rd NED Thomas VAN OFWEGEN – – 5 1 (9) – – 6 pts

Full results available here . . .

Sailing Grand Slam Events 2026

SGS 1 – Mar 27 to 4 Apr – Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca ESP

SGS 2 – Apr 18 to 23 Apr – Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres FRA

SGS3 – May 30 to 7 June – Dutch Water Week, Almere, Ijmeer NED

SGS 4 – Jun 20 to 28 – Kieler Week, Kiel-Schilksee GER

SGS 5 – Jul 12 to 19 – Long Beach Olympic Classes, Long Beach USA

Relates Post:

Testing, Testing – Olympic Classes face a full Sailing Grand Slam series in 2026