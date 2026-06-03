Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Tom Dolan Forced to Retire

While leading the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec fleet, Tom Dolan (Kingspan) ran aground at 00:16 on the Chaussée de Sein, just a few cable lengths from Beg ar C’hale, off the Île de Sein.

The skipper initially attempted to free his boat, but was unsuccessful due to the falling tide.

Tom is safe and well and will now return ashore.

Sadly, the Irishman’s race comes to an end here, and his hopes of securing a second victory are brought to a close off the coast of Brittany.

Assisted by the Île de Sein lifeboat crew (SNSM), Tom deployed both of his anchors in an effort to stabilize the boat and manoeuvre free on the rising tide. Unfortunately, he was unable to extricate himself from the situation.

After five hours of effort, at 05:40 this morning, the Irish skipper was airlifted by a French Navy helicopter as the situation was becoming increasingly dangerous for both him and his boat.