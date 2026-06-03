A-Cat 2026 European Championship – Poles dominate Open and Classic

After five races of the 2026 A-Cat European Championships in Los Alcazares, Mar Menor, Jakub Surowiec of Poland leads the Open and Jacek Noetzel also Poland leads the Classic event.

Jakub Surowiec has a seven point lead in the Open, with second Lamberto Cesari of Italy.

Third is Emmanuel Dode of France tied on 19 pts with Manuel Calavia of Spain.

In the Classic, Jacek Noetzel, with four race wins from five races has a five point lead.

Second is Gustavo Doreste with nine points and the only other race winner. Third is Marco Radman of Italy with 11 pts.

A-Cat Open Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (36 entries)

1st POL 41 Jakub SUROWIEC SeniorW – – 2 3 1 -37 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 13 Lamberto CESARI SeniorM – – 1 2 5 -37 2 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 2 Emmanuel DODE ChampionM – – 8 6 -13 1 4 – – 19 pts

4th ESP 11 Manuel CALAVIA ARIAS ChampionM – – 4 5 4 -37 6 – – 19 pts

5th POL 111 Michał KORNESZCZUK ChampionM – – 5 7 -10 2 9 – – 23 pts

6th SUI 14 Riccardo GIULIANO SeniorW – – 6 -12 9 3 7 – – 25 pts

7th ESP 75 Toni BALLESTER Grand MastersM – – 9 11 6 4 -17 – – 30 pts

8th ITA 72 Giuseppe COLOMBO Grand MastersM – – 12 4 7 -37 10 – – 33 pts

9th ESP 93 Rafa GÓMEZ POLO ChampionM – – 7 8 8 -37 14 – – 37 pts

10th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD SeniorM – – 3 29 3 -37 3 – – 38 pts

A-Cat Classic Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (43 entries)

1st POL 1 Jacek NOETZEL GGMM – – 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP 72 Gustavo DORESTE GGMM – – 2 2 1 4 -44 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA 55 Marco RADMAN GGMM – – 3 -5 3 3 2 – – 11 pts

4th AUS 308 Andrew LANDENBERGER GGMM – – 4 4 6 2 -44 – – 16 pts

5th ESP 52 José A LÓPEZ BECERRA GGMM – – -6 3 4 6 4 – – 17 pts

6th FRA 1 Emmanuel LE CHAPELIER SeniorM – – 5 -6 5 5 3 – – 18 pts

7th ITA 1007 Rosi ALESSANDRO GGMM – – -11 7 8 7 6 – – 28 pts

8th ESP 5 Enrique CORNEJO GGMM – – 7 8 -9 8 7 – – 30 pts

9th ESP 38 Andrés GRAU GGMM – – 8 -13 12 12 5 – – 37 pts

10th FRA 365 Florent DARGES SeniorM – – -12 11 10 10 10 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .