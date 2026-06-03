A-Cat 2026 European Championship – Poles dominate Open and Classic

After five races of the 2026 A-Cat European Championships in Los Alcazares, Mar Menor, Jakub Surowiec of Poland leads the Open and Jacek Noetzel also Poland leads the Classic event.
Jakub Surowiec has a seven point lead in the Open, with second Lamberto Cesari of Italy.
Third is Emmanuel Dode of France tied on 19 pts with Manuel Calavia of Spain.
In the Classic, Jacek Noetzel, with four race wins from five races has a five point lead.
Second is Gustavo Doreste with nine points and the only other race winner. Third is Marco Radman of Italy with 11 pts.
A-Cat Open Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (36 entries)
1st POL 41 Jakub SUROWIEC SeniorW – – 2 3 1 -37 1 – – 7 pts
2nd ITA 13 Lamberto CESARI SeniorM – – 1 2 5 -37 2 – – 10 pts
3rd FRA 2 Emmanuel DODE ChampionM – – 8 6 -13 1 4 – – 19 pts
4th ESP 11 Manuel CALAVIA ARIAS ChampionM – – 4 5 4 -37 6 – – 19 pts
5th POL 111 Michał KORNESZCZUK ChampionM – – 5 7 -10 2 9 – – 23 pts
6th SUI 14 Riccardo GIULIANO SeniorW – – 6 -12 9 3 7 – – 25 pts
7th ESP 75 Toni BALLESTER Grand MastersM – – 9 11 6 4 -17 – – 30 pts
8th ITA 72 Giuseppe COLOMBO Grand MastersM – – 12 4 7 -37 10 – – 33 pts
9th ESP 93 Rafa GÓMEZ POLO ChampionM – – 7 8 8 -37 14 – – 37 pts
10th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD SeniorM – – 3 29 3 -37 3 – – 38 pts
A-Cat Classic Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (43 entries)
1st POL 1 Jacek NOETZEL GGMM – – 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ESP 72 Gustavo DORESTE GGMM – – 2 2 1 4 -44 – – 9 pts
3rd ITA 55 Marco RADMAN GGMM – – 3 -5 3 3 2 – – 11 pts
4th AUS 308 Andrew LANDENBERGER GGMM – – 4 4 6 2 -44 – – 16 pts
5th ESP 52 José A LÓPEZ BECERRA GGMM – – -6 3 4 6 4 – – 17 pts
6th FRA 1 Emmanuel LE CHAPELIER SeniorM – – 5 -6 5 5 3 – – 18 pts
7th ITA 1007 Rosi ALESSANDRO GGMM – – -11 7 8 7 6 – – 28 pts
8th ESP 5 Enrique CORNEJO GGMM – – 7 8 -9 8 7 – – 30 pts
9th ESP 38 Andrés GRAU GGMM – – 8 -13 12 12 5 – – 37 pts
10th FRA 365 Florent DARGES SeniorM – – -12 11 10 10 10 – – 41 pts