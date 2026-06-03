World Sailing publishes new World Sailing Portrayal Guidelines

World Sailing has published its new World Sailing Portrayal Guidelines, a comprehensive document based on the IOC Portrayal Guidelines, 2026 Edition.

The new guidelines aim to provide clear, practical advice for media professionals, broadcasters, event organisers, and member national authorities.

They focus on eliminating gender bias, ensuring balanced coverage, and breaking down historical stereotypes in sports reporting. In addition, the principles can also be used to apply to other underrepresented groups in the sport.

By establishing standards for language usage, photography, and broadcast camera angles, World Sailing aims to shift the spotlight firmly onto the athletic achievements, technical skill, and determination of competitors, regardless of their gender.

World Sailing says it will work closely with its partners and stakeholders over the coming months to integrate these guidelines into all upcoming major championships and international regattas, including LA28 Olympic Qualification, the 2027 World Sailing Championships and World Sailing Special Events.

For practical implementation the minimum action proposed for classes and national authorities include:

Adopt a portrayal checklist before publication for balanced gender representation stories, images etc.

Update media manuals and social media policies

Create contact databases of sources, spokespeople and role models

Update data systems to ensure preferred names and pronouns are recorded

Audit each year the weight given to women, men, mixed crews, para sailors and underrepresented groups

Adapt systems for names and pronouns where appropriate and providing training on inclusive language.

The complete World Sailing Portrayal Guidelines are now available for download from the official World Sailing website, alongside supporting resources designed to assist media teams in adopting these new protocols immediately.