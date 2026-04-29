Return of World Sailing Nations Cup after break of seven years

The 2027 World Sailing Nations Cup will be held in Cherbourg, France, at the Cherbourg Yacht Club.

The event will make its return after a break of seven years, to a city with a deep passion and history of hosting Match Racing events having been the venue for the 2021 Women’s Match Racing World Championships and many French National Youth and Women’s Match Racing Championships.

For the 2027 edition, up to 10 teams in both the Open and Women’s divisions will be invited to the Grand Final based on a regional selection process. The event is due to take place from 6-11 September 2027. More information and the Notice of Race will be published shortly.

The Nations Cup, first launched in 1991, is a unique competition that pits nation against nation, rather than individual skippers, to determine the Open and Women’s world champion nation in match racing.

The event is renowned for fostering global talent and providing a clear pathway to elite competition, with many of its alumni going on to compete in The America’s Cup, the World Match Racing Tour, and the Olympic Games.