International Moth Europeans – Enzo Balenguer extends his winning run

Four more races completed at the Moth Europeans in L’Escala and Enzo Balenguer of France extends his winning run.
Balenguer leads the provisional standings with sevenix race wins, eight points clear of Australia’s Ryan Littlechild who won the final race of the day.
Third is John Harris AUS, fourth Charles Cullen IRLand fifth Léo Maurin FRA.
Best placed Britsh entries are Kyle Stoneham 7th and Alex Hughes in 8th.
2026 International Moth Europeans – Leaders
After 8 races, 1 discard (37 entries)
1st FRA 1 Enzo BALANGER 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 -6 – – 7 pts
2nd AUS 4 Ryan LITTLECHILD 2 2 2 2 -3 3 3 1 – – 15 pts
3rd AUS 5171 John HARRIS 4 3 4 4 2 2 -5 2 – – 21 pts
4th IRL 5170 Charles CULLEN 5 6 6 7 7 8 -11 4 – – 43 pts
5th FRA 4963 Léo MAURIN 9 -13 9 10 4 7 2 5 – – 46 pts
6th MLT 5167 Victoria SCHULTHEIS 6 -9 7 6 9 5 8 9 – – 50 pts
7th GBR 5249 Kyle STONEHAM 11 5 5 14 -16 12 4 7 – – 58 pts
8th GBR 5059 Alex HUGHES 7 8 10 12 -18 6 14 15 – – 72 pts
9th GER 5248 Kai ADOLPH 10 11 15 9 -17 9 10 8 – – 72 pts
10th ESP 5017 Gerard MARIN JULIA 12 12 -13 13 8 11 6 13 – – 75 pts