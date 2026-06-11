Tasar 2026 Worlds – Dalton and Lindsay Bergan new leaders ahead of final day

The Tasar 2026 Worlds being held in Okinawa, Japan, have now completed ten races and enter the final day day of the championship.
Dalton and Lindsay Bergan of the USA are the new leaders after a race win in race ten, and the second discard taken, on 24 pts.
This gave them a nine point advantage over former leaders Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee also of the USA now with 35 pts.
Kazuishi Ito and Yasuaki Muragishi of Japan maintain their third place with another race win on 36 pts.
Jay and Lisa Renehan USA move into fourth after two second place finishes with 49 pts, while top Aussie pair Noah Taylor and Andrew Reed drop to fifth on 54 pts.
Tasar 2026 World Championship – Leaders 11 June
Leaders after 10 races, 2 discard (117 entries)
1st USA Dalton / Lindsay Bergan – – 24 pts
2nd USA Jonathan / Libby Johnson Mckee – – 35 pts
3rd JPN Kazuishi Ito / Yasuaki Muragishi – – 36 pts
4th USA Jay / Lisa Renehan – – 49 pts
5th AUS Noah Taylor / Andrew Reed – – 54 pts
6th AUS Heather Macfarlane / Chris Payne – – 71 pts
7th JPN Ari Kunimi / Jin Shiozaki – – – 85 pts
8th USA Michael / Molly Karas – – 94 pts
9th AUS Craig Mcphee / Gillian Berry – – 96 pts
10th JPN Saki Matsunae / Eri Hatayama – – 99 pts