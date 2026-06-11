Charlie Dalin, Vendée Globe winning sailor, has died aged 42

Charlie Dalin, the winner of the last Vendée Globe singlehanded around the world race, has died aged 42.

His family announced today that the legendary French yachtsman has died, after revealing last year that he was being treated for a rare cancer.

Dalin made the revelation in a book in which he chronicled his battle with cancer, saying that he received immunotherapy treatment throughout his record Vendee Globe victory.

Despite his illness, in January 2025, Charlie Dalin crossed the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne at the end of an exceptional round-the-world race which he completed in 64 days, 19 hours and 22 minutes. Demolishing the previous race record by 10 days.

A race which he led for a large part of the course will remain in the history of our event.

The Vendée Globe payed tribute to the man he was, to his career and to his courage. Charlie Dalin made generations of sailors dream, and far beyond that, all those who followed his exploits.

Sincere condolences to his wife, young son, family, friends and all who knew a truly remarkable man. His life and his example will continue to inspire.