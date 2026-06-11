International Moth Europeans – Clean sweep for Enzo Balenguer of France

Four races completed on Day 3 of the Moth Europeans in L’Escala and a clean sweep by Enzo Balenguer of France.
Enzo Balenguer leads the provisional standings with four race wins, three points ahead of Australia’s Ryan Littlechild with four second place finishes.
In third place is Brad Funk of the USA, on 9 pts and fourth John Harris of Australia with 11 pts.
Best placed British entry is Kyle Stoneham in 7th with Alex Hughes in 8th.
2026 International Moth Europeans – Leaders
After 4 races, 1 discard (37 entrieS)
1st FRA Enzo BALANGER -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd AUS Ryan LITTLECHILD -2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd USA Brad FUNK 3 -4 3 3 – – 9 pts
4th AUS John HARRIS -4 3 4 4 – – 11 pts
5th IRL Charles CULLEN 5 6 6 -7 – – 17 pts
6th MLT Victoria SCHULTHEIS 6 -9 7 6 – – 19 pts
7th GBR Kyle STONEHAM 11 5 5 -14 – – 21 pts
8th GBR Alex HUGHES 7 8 10 -12 – – 25 pts
9th FRA Léo MAURIN 9 -13 9 10 – – 28 pts
10th GER Kai ADOLPH 10 11 -15 9 – – 30 pts
11th ARG Mario SEGERS 14 -15 11 8 – – 33 pts
12th AUS Keagan YORK -20 10 12 15 – – 37 pts
13th ESP Gerard MARIN 12 12 -13 13 – – 37 pts
14th GBR Alex ADAMS 13 -14 14 11 – – 38 pts
15th ESP Jaime FRAMIS DNC DNS 8 5 – – 51 pts