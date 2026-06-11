International Moth Europeans – Clean sweep for Enzo Balenguer of France

Four races completed on Day 3 of the Moth Europeans in L’Escala and a clean sweep by Enzo Balenguer of France.

Enzo Balenguer leads the provisional standings with four race wins, three points ahead of Australia’s Ryan Littlechild with four second place finishes.

In third place is Brad Funk of the USA, on 9 pts and fourth John Harris of Australia with 11 pts.

Best placed British entry is Kyle Stoneham in 7th with Alex Hughes in 8th.

2026 International Moth Europeans – Leaders

After 4 races, 1 discard (37 entrieS)

1st FRA Enzo BALANGER -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd AUS Ryan LITTLECHILD -2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd USA Brad FUNK 3 -4 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th AUS John HARRIS -4 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

5th IRL Charles CULLEN 5 6 6 -7 – – 17 pts

6th MLT Victoria SCHULTHEIS 6 -9 7 6 – – 19 pts

7th GBR Kyle STONEHAM 11 5 5 -14 – – 21 pts

8th GBR Alex HUGHES 7 8 10 -12 – – 25 pts

9th FRA Léo MAURIN 9 -13 9 10 – – 28 pts

10th GER Kai ADOLPH 10 11 -15 9 – – 30 pts

11th ARG Mario SEGERS 14 -15 11 8 – – 33 pts

12th AUS Keagan YORK -20 10 12 15 – – 37 pts

13th ESP Gerard MARIN 12 12 -13 13 – – 37 pts

14th GBR Alex ADAMS 13 -14 14 11 – – 38 pts

15th ESP Jaime FRAMIS DNC DNS 8 5 – – 51 pts

Full results available here . . .