America’s Cup – Tudor Team Alinghi getting it together . . .

Switzerland’s Tudor Team Alinghi has kept a low profile since rejoining 38th America’s Cup, while working intensively behind the scenes, growing from seven people to around 50 team members.

With its boats based in Barcelona, the team has begun its on-water preparation on the waters that hosted the last America’s Cup. They have now identified the six sailors who will be in Sardinia for the opening AC40 regatta of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

Crew leader is Paul Goodison (GBR), Skipper and Helmsman and the team consists of (in alphabetical order):

Nathalie Brugger (SUI) – Helmswoman in the inaugural Women’s America’s Cup in 2024 with Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Phil Robertson (NZL) – Helmsman; previously coach of the team during the 37th America’s Cup campaign.

Nicolas Rolaz (SUI) – Trimmer; the youngest Team Member, preparing for his second America’s Cup.

Pietro Sibello (ITA) – Trimmer; Head Coach during the last campaign, now eligible as a national sailor for the current event under the rules.

Jason Waterhouse (AUS) – Helmsman/Trimmer, as well with the coaching team during the 37th America’s Cup.

Dave Endean, Team Director Technical & Sailing, who has already been involved in six America’s Cup campaigns commented . . .

“We’ve been sailing in this line‑up for only a week. We are rebuilding the team by combining highly experienced sailors with younger talent. We see ourselves as playing catch-up and know there is a lot of hard work ahead, but that is exactly what motivates us.”

Skipper Paul Goodison adds: “Even though we are still a new crew together, I have been impressed by how quickly strong connections have formed on board. We are now eager to line up against the other teams and measure ourselves on the racecourse.”

Adiós Barcelona, ciao Italia!

The team are now heading to Sardinia from mid-May where they will be preparing for the first preliminary regatta in Cagliari starting on 21 May 2026.